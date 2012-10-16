Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the issuer
credit ratings on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), Banco
Santander (Mexico) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), and Banco Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh;
A/Negative/A-1) are not immediately affected by the recent downgrade of their
parent, Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2). (For more
information on the rating action Banco Santander S.A., see "Various Rating
Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade,"
published Oct. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
The ratings on Banco Santander Brasil, Banco Santander Mexico, and BSCh
continue to reflect the companies' individual stand-alone credit profiles'
(SACPs') strengths and weaknesses. In the case of BSCh, we incorporate a
one-notch uplift from its SACP as a result of the bank's high systemic
importance to Chile's banking system and our view that the local government is
"supportive" towards its financial system.
In the case of Banco Santander Brasil and Banco Santander Mexico, the ratings
on both banks are at their parent level. However, if we downgrade Banco
Santander further, this likely would not have an immediate effect on the
issuer credit ratings on the Brazilian and Mexican subsidiaries because we
might factor extraordinary government support due to the banks' systemic
importance to the sovereigns' banking sectors, and we view the governments of
Brazil and Mexico as "supportive" towards their respective financial systems.
We will analyze the degree to which these subsidiaries could be protected from
their parental stress in terms of their individual regulatory and legal
frameworks (see: "Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above
Its Bank Parent," published on Oct. 10, 2012.)
Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor if the parent's deteriorating
creditworthiness has any possible impact on the SACP on these entities. Some
of the things we will focus on include the following:
-- Any changes to the companies' current dividend and liquidity policies
that could negatively affect our expected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios
and liquidity assessments;
-- Any related-party transaction with the weakening parent that could
worsen our risk position assessments; and
-- Any likely impact on the companies' business positions and funding
structures, due to the increased reputational risk and confidence sensitivity,
that could potentially hurt business volumes, client bases, and funding
stability.
