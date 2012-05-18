(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
senior unsecured debt ratings on Midland, Texas-based exploration and production
company Clayton Williams Energy Inc. to 'B-' (one notch below the
corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We simultaneously revised the recovery rating
on these issues to '5', indicating the expectation of modest (10% to 30%)
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'.
The revised recovery rating reflects the recent increase in the company's
revolving credit facility (unrated) to $475 million from $350 million. For the
complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Clayton Williams to be
published on RatingsDirect after this report.
The corporate credit rating continues to reflect the company's modest scale of
operations, high cost structure, and inherent volatility in cash flows because
of crude oil and natural gas price fluctuations. Somewhat countering this in
the near term is Clayton Williams' favorable exposure to high-value crude oil
and natural gas liquids, which represent over 70% of production.
RATINGS LIST
Clayton Williams Energy Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Downgraded
To From
Clayton Williams Energy Inc.
Senior Unsecured B- B
Recovery Rating 5 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)