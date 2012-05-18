(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following ratings for Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. (Taesa) on Rating Watch Negative: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB'; --Long-term national rating of 'AAA(bra)'. This rating action follows the announcement, on May 17, 2012, that Taesa signed an agreement with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (Cemig) and Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. (Cemig GT), for the acquisition of the direct and indirect participations held by these two companies in eight electric power transmission companies. This proposal for acquisition, together with the purchase of the 50% remaining at Unisa, which holds four power transmission assets and had its acquisition intention announced on March 16, 2012, will add up to a total disbursement around BRL2.6 billion. This amount, if debt financed, should put material pressure on Taesa's consolidated credit metrics. Taesa has not disclosed its funding source to support the acquisition, yet. As per Fitch's calculations, should these two acquisitions be financed by debt, Taesa's pro forma consolidated net leverage, as measured by the net debt/EBITDA ratio, should increase to around 4.2 times (x), from 2.8x during the 12-month period ended on March 31, 2012. The solution to this Rating Watch Negative will be based on the approval of these acquisitions by regulators and financial creditors and the final capital structure to be presented by Taesa. The company has a commitment with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to adequate its free float to the rules established for companies listed at Corporate Governance Level 2 of Bovespa, which may imply a significant cash inflow in the future, through the issuance of new shares. Fitch's analysis has also considered that the acquisition announced today enables higher flexibility for completion, for involving Group Cemig. Cemig GT owns 56.7% of Taesa's total capital and 48% of its voting capital and is part of its controlling block. This transfer is inserted in Group Cemig's strategy to concentrate its participations in electric power transmission companies at Taesa. During the 12-month period ended on March 31, 2012, Taesa reported net revenue of BRL1.1 billion and EBITDA of BRL956 million. As of that date, the company reported net consolidated debt of BRL3.4 billion and cash and marketable securities of BRL752 million. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)