Oct 16 () - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following
subordinate special obligation bonds (convention development tax) of Miami-Dade
County, Florida (the county):
--approximately $484 million subordinate special obligation (convention
development tax) refunding bonds, series 2012A and 2012B.
The bonds will be sold via negotiation on or about October 23. Proceeds will
refund all or portions of the series 1997A, 1997B, 1997C, and 2005A capital
appreciation bonds for debt service savings without extending final maturity.
The series 2012A and 2012B bonds will be structured as fixed rate current
interest bonds.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on approximately $832 million of
outstanding subordinate special obligation bonds (convention development tax)
(par amount includes the bonds to be refunded) and $61.9 of outstanding special
obligation bonds (senior lien).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Special obligation bonds (convention development tax) are secured by a pledge of
2/3 of the receipts of the convention development tax (CDT), which is imposed at
the rate of 3% of the total consideration charged for rental of facilities such
as hotels, motels and apartments countywide (except in Bal Harbour and
Surfside). The bonds are also secured by a surety-funded debt service reserve
fund (DSRF).
Subordinate special obligation bonds are secured by a subordinate pledge of the
CDT described above as well as the other 1/3 of the CDT, net of certain
contractually obligated prior payments. Omni tax increment revenues up to $1.43
million annually are also pledged to the subordinate special obligation bonds,
series 1997A bonds and series 2012A bonds. The bonds carry a DSRF funded by a
combination of surety and cash ($57.7 million or 47.5% of maximum annual debt
service (MADS)).
The county has covenanted to apply its share of the local government half-cent
sales tax to the payment of debt service on the bonds, to the extent necessary.
Sales tax revenues are not pledged until on deposit in the debt service fund.
There is no debt outstanding with a senior lien on the county's sales tax
revenue, and under the subordinate special obligation bond ordinance no
additional senior sales tax bonds are permitted. The county is required to apply
the sales tax revenues to debt service on the special obligation bonds and
subordinate special obligation bonds on a pro rata basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SATISFACTORY COVERAGE LEVELS: The 'A+' ratings are based on the satisfactory
coverage of the maximum year obligation on the special obligation bonds and
subordinate special obligation bonds from all pledged revenues including sales
tax. All-in MADS coverage is about 1.57x based on projected fiscal 2012 revenues
compared to more narrow coverage from pledged CDT revenues alone at 1.1x for
senior lien bonds and well below 1.0x on the subordinate special obligation
bonds.
SPECIAL TAX RECOVERY: CDT revenues experienced a double-digit rate of growth for
the third consecutive year in fiscal 2012, and half-cent sales tax revenues
continue to rebound from the lows of the recession. Miami-Dade's reputation as a
premier tourist destination and solid projections for population, income, and
job growth should bolster the long-term performance of each of these taxes.
ADDITIONAL LEVERAGING NOT ANTICIPATED: No additional issuance plans are reported
by the county and bond documents require a satisfactory 1.5x MADS coverage
requirement as a precedent to the issuance of additional bonds secured by the
CDT or half-cent sales tax revenue.
GO CEILING: The ratings assigned to the special obligation bonds and subordinate
special obligation bonds are capped by the county's general obligation (GO)
rating of 'AA' last affirmed on July 3, 2012 with a Stable Outlook.
MIAMI-DADE CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS: The GO rating reflects the county's moderate
level of reserves relative to budget, ability to adjust spending to accommodate
strong community resistance to tax increases without significantly affecting
service provision, a moderate debt profile with risk to significant contingent
liabilities and a broad and diverse economy with strong links to international
trade exhibiting increased signs of recovery.
CREDIT PROFILE
HIGH CDT LEVERAGE
The CDT revenue stream is highly leveraged. Although the rating relies on the
secondary pledge of the half-cent sales tax, the county expects the debt to be
repaid from CDT revenues and has structured the senior and subordinate
obligations as a combination of capital appreciation and back-loaded current
interest bonds. Principal amortization is very slow; final maturity occurs in
fiscal 2035 for the senior lien bonds and fiscal 2047 for the subordinate
special obligation bonds.
The 2/3 portion of the CDT pledged to the senior lien bonds totaled $38.8
million in fiscal 2012 or 3.3x annual debt service. Coverage of MADS ($34
million in fiscal 2035) from fiscal 2012 revenue is only 1.14x. Annual debt
service coverage for the subordinate special obligation bonds was 2.9x in fiscal
2012 from the 1/3 CDT, OMNI tax increment revenue, and surplus 2/3 CDT pledged
to these bonds on a subordinate basis. Coverage of MADS ($121.6 million
beginning in fiscal 2038) is only 0.39x.
The calculation of MADS noted throughout includes certain prior payments to the
City of Miami Beach and operating subsidies related to the American Airlines
Arena and Performing Arts Center, among other items. The prior payments are
defined annual commitments, totaling about $14 million through 2026, descending
thereafter.
REASONABLE CDT GROWTH NECESSARY TO SERVICE DEBT
In order to achieve 1.0x coverage of annual debt service on the subordinate
special obligation bonds through final maturity, Fitch estimates CDT revenue
must increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9%.
This growth assumption reflects the availability of all CDT revenue to pay debt
service on the subordinate special obligation bonds once the senior lien bonds
mature in fiscal 2035.
The county has covenanted not to issue any additional senior lien bonds except
for refunding bonds (the growth assumption could be impacted by the issuance of
refunding bonds that extend final maturity, which the county is not precluded
from doing). Fitch notes the county maintains a current surplus of approximately
$38.9 million in CDT revenues that it would use to cover any debt service
shortfall before utilizing the secondary half-cent sales tax source.
STRONG HISTORICAL CDT PERFORMANCE
The tourism market is generally prone to periods of stress, whether driven by
prevailing economic conditions, competition, or weather-related events. However,
the county's CDT performance has been very strong for an extended period of
time. From fiscal years 1984 to 2012 CDT revenues increased at a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. During this period annual CDT revenue declined on
just four occasions: fiscal 1988 (-0.6%), fiscal 1994 (-17.7%), fiscal 2002
(-17.3%) and fiscal 2009 (-13.3%). Annual collections continue to rebound from
the recession, improving 10% in fiscal 2010, 15.3% in fiscal 2011, and 12.6% in
fiscal 2012 to a total of $58.2 million.
Fitch believes Miami-Dade County will remain a premier destination for both
domestic and international leisure travelers and business conventions. The
vitality of the market is evident in the large number of new construction
hotel/motel projects presently underway. According to the county there are a
total of 24 projects totaling 3,121 rooms scheduled to open before the end of
calendar year 2013.
SALES TAX SUPPORT CRITICAL TO RATING
The 'A+' rating on the bonds looks to the credit strength provided by the
secondary pledge of half-cent sales tax revenue although Fitch believes the CDT
growth scenario necessary to fully support debt service through final maturity
is reasonable. MADS coverage on the senior and subordinate special obligation
bonds is 1.57x in fiscal 2012 including half-cent sales tax revenues. Fitch
believes the available half-cent sales tax revenue offer bondholders good
protection against the sharp but short-lived declines in CDT collections that
have occurred periodically in years past.
The county currently has no outstanding, and no plans to issue, other debt
secured by its half-cent sales tax revenue. The county may leverage its
half-cent sales tax through the issuance of additional bonds provided that the
half-cent sales tax revenue together with other legally available revenue
expressly pledged to such bonds (if any), is at least 1.5x the maximum
obligation payable with respect to the senior lien bonds, the subordinate
special obligation bonds, and any debt secured by the half-cent sales tax
revenue. Issuance is more likely limited by the county's use of the half-cent
sales tax to fund general fund operations.
The half-cent sales tax is collected against the sales price of each item or
article of tangible personal property solid at retail within the county.
Revenues are distributed between the county and its incorporated municipalities
pursuant to a population driven formula. Fitch notes there are no pending
petitions for incorporation that may negatively impact the county's' receipt of
the half-cent sales tax revenue.
Half-cent sales tax revenues are highly sensitive to general economic
conditions, as evidenced by a sharp 15% decline in annual collections during
fiscal 2009 which was followed by a more modest 2.5% reduction in fiscal 2010.
With an improvement in the county's employment picture and general easing of
recessionary pressure, fiscal 2011 revenue increased by 11% and receipts are up
an additional 6.2% through the first 10 months of fiscal 2012. Global Insight
forecasts fairly favorable annual growth in total employment (2.3%), disposable
personal income (5.2%), and total retail sales (3.8%) for the MSA through 2015
supporting expectations for continued good revenue growth.
MEDICAID STATE INTERCEPT
Recent state law authorizes the state to withhold half-cent sales tax revenue
payable to any county in the amount of outstanding Medicaid payments outstanding
as of April 30, 2012, which will be payable to the state over the next five
years, as well as to prospective Medicaid payments. The county will amortize
$42.4 million in outstanding payments over the next five years - Fitch does not
believe this is material to the rating.
The county's annual cost of Medicaid is approximately $50 million which, if
fully offset against the half-cent sales tax revenue, would result in MADS
coverage closer to 1.2x. Fitch notes the law does provide an exception to any
offsets to the extent that half-cent sales tax revenues are needed to pay debt
service on any county debt secured by such. A lawsuit by a number of counties,
including Miami-Dade, challenging the Medicaid offset law is now being held in
abatement pending negotiations between the state and the counties.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors.
