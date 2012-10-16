Oct 16 () - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following subordinate special obligation bonds (convention development tax) of Miami-Dade County, Florida (the county): --approximately $484 million subordinate special obligation (convention development tax) refunding bonds, series 2012A and 2012B. The bonds will be sold via negotiation on or about October 23. Proceeds will refund all or portions of the series 1997A, 1997B, 1997C, and 2005A capital appreciation bonds for debt service savings without extending final maturity. The series 2012A and 2012B bonds will be structured as fixed rate current interest bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A+' rating on approximately $832 million of outstanding subordinate special obligation bonds (convention development tax) (par amount includes the bonds to be refunded) and $61.9 of outstanding special obligation bonds (senior lien). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Special obligation bonds (convention development tax) are secured by a pledge of 2/3 of the receipts of the convention development tax (CDT), which is imposed at the rate of 3% of the total consideration charged for rental of facilities such as hotels, motels and apartments countywide (except in Bal Harbour and Surfside). The bonds are also secured by a surety-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF). Subordinate special obligation bonds are secured by a subordinate pledge of the CDT described above as well as the other 1/3 of the CDT, net of certain contractually obligated prior payments. Omni tax increment revenues up to $1.43 million annually are also pledged to the subordinate special obligation bonds, series 1997A bonds and series 2012A bonds. The bonds carry a DSRF funded by a combination of surety and cash ($57.7 million or 47.5% of maximum annual debt service (MADS)). The county has covenanted to apply its share of the local government half-cent sales tax to the payment of debt service on the bonds, to the extent necessary. Sales tax revenues are not pledged until on deposit in the debt service fund. There is no debt outstanding with a senior lien on the county's sales tax revenue, and under the subordinate special obligation bond ordinance no additional senior sales tax bonds are permitted. The county is required to apply the sales tax revenues to debt service on the special obligation bonds and subordinate special obligation bonds on a pro rata basis. KEY RATING DRIVERS SATISFACTORY COVERAGE LEVELS: The 'A+' ratings are based on the satisfactory coverage of the maximum year obligation on the special obligation bonds and subordinate special obligation bonds from all pledged revenues including sales tax. All-in MADS coverage is about 1.57x based on projected fiscal 2012 revenues compared to more narrow coverage from pledged CDT revenues alone at 1.1x for senior lien bonds and well below 1.0x on the subordinate special obligation bonds. SPECIAL TAX RECOVERY: CDT revenues experienced a double-digit rate of growth for the third consecutive year in fiscal 2012, and half-cent sales tax revenues continue to rebound from the lows of the recession. Miami-Dade's reputation as a premier tourist destination and solid projections for population, income, and job growth should bolster the long-term performance of each of these taxes. ADDITIONAL LEVERAGING NOT ANTICIPATED: No additional issuance plans are reported by the county and bond documents require a satisfactory 1.5x MADS coverage requirement as a precedent to the issuance of additional bonds secured by the CDT or half-cent sales tax revenue. GO CEILING: The ratings assigned to the special obligation bonds and subordinate special obligation bonds are capped by the county's general obligation (GO) rating of 'AA' last affirmed on July 3, 2012 with a Stable Outlook. MIAMI-DADE CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS: The GO rating reflects the county's moderate level of reserves relative to budget, ability to adjust spending to accommodate strong community resistance to tax increases without significantly affecting service provision, a moderate debt profile with risk to significant contingent liabilities and a broad and diverse economy with strong links to international trade exhibiting increased signs of recovery. CREDIT PROFILE HIGH CDT LEVERAGE The CDT revenue stream is highly leveraged. Although the rating relies on the secondary pledge of the half-cent sales tax, the county expects the debt to be repaid from CDT revenues and has structured the senior and subordinate obligations as a combination of capital appreciation and back-loaded current interest bonds. Principal amortization is very slow; final maturity occurs in fiscal 2035 for the senior lien bonds and fiscal 2047 for the subordinate special obligation bonds. The 2/3 portion of the CDT pledged to the senior lien bonds totaled $38.8 million in fiscal 2012 or 3.3x annual debt service. Coverage of MADS ($34 million in fiscal 2035) from fiscal 2012 revenue is only 1.14x. Annual debt service coverage for the subordinate special obligation bonds was 2.9x in fiscal 2012 from the 1/3 CDT, OMNI tax increment revenue, and surplus 2/3 CDT pledged to these bonds on a subordinate basis. Coverage of MADS ($121.6 million beginning in fiscal 2038) is only 0.39x. The calculation of MADS noted throughout includes certain prior payments to the City of Miami Beach and operating subsidies related to the American Airlines Arena and Performing Arts Center, among other items. The prior payments are defined annual commitments, totaling about $14 million through 2026, descending thereafter. REASONABLE CDT GROWTH NECESSARY TO SERVICE DEBT In order to achieve 1.0x coverage of annual debt service on the subordinate special obligation bonds through final maturity, Fitch estimates CDT revenue must increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9%. This growth assumption reflects the availability of all CDT revenue to pay debt service on the subordinate special obligation bonds once the senior lien bonds mature in fiscal 2035. The county has covenanted not to issue any additional senior lien bonds except for refunding bonds (the growth assumption could be impacted by the issuance of refunding bonds that extend final maturity, which the county is not precluded from doing). Fitch notes the county maintains a current surplus of approximately $38.9 million in CDT revenues that it would use to cover any debt service shortfall before utilizing the secondary half-cent sales tax source. STRONG HISTORICAL CDT PERFORMANCE The tourism market is generally prone to periods of stress, whether driven by prevailing economic conditions, competition, or weather-related events. However, the county's CDT performance has been very strong for an extended period of time. From fiscal years 1984 to 2012 CDT revenues increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. During this period annual CDT revenue declined on just four occasions: fiscal 1988 (-0.6%), fiscal 1994 (-17.7%), fiscal 2002 (-17.3%) and fiscal 2009 (-13.3%). Annual collections continue to rebound from the recession, improving 10% in fiscal 2010, 15.3% in fiscal 2011, and 12.6% in fiscal 2012 to a total of $58.2 million. Fitch believes Miami-Dade County will remain a premier destination for both domestic and international leisure travelers and business conventions. The vitality of the market is evident in the large number of new construction hotel/motel projects presently underway. According to the county there are a total of 24 projects totaling 3,121 rooms scheduled to open before the end of calendar year 2013. SALES TAX SUPPORT CRITICAL TO RATING The 'A+' rating on the bonds looks to the credit strength provided by the secondary pledge of half-cent sales tax revenue although Fitch believes the CDT growth scenario necessary to fully support debt service through final maturity is reasonable. MADS coverage on the senior and subordinate special obligation bonds is 1.57x in fiscal 2012 including half-cent sales tax revenues. Fitch believes the available half-cent sales tax revenue offer bondholders good protection against the sharp but short-lived declines in CDT collections that have occurred periodically in years past. The county currently has no outstanding, and no plans to issue, other debt secured by its half-cent sales tax revenue. The county may leverage its half-cent sales tax through the issuance of additional bonds provided that the half-cent sales tax revenue together with other legally available revenue expressly pledged to such bonds (if any), is at least 1.5x the maximum obligation payable with respect to the senior lien bonds, the subordinate special obligation bonds, and any debt secured by the half-cent sales tax revenue. Issuance is more likely limited by the county's use of the half-cent sales tax to fund general fund operations. The half-cent sales tax is collected against the sales price of each item or article of tangible personal property solid at retail within the county. Revenues are distributed between the county and its incorporated municipalities pursuant to a population driven formula. Fitch notes there are no pending petitions for incorporation that may negatively impact the county's' receipt of the half-cent sales tax revenue. Half-cent sales tax revenues are highly sensitive to general economic conditions, as evidenced by a sharp 15% decline in annual collections during fiscal 2009 which was followed by a more modest 2.5% reduction in fiscal 2010. With an improvement in the county's employment picture and general easing of recessionary pressure, fiscal 2011 revenue increased by 11% and receipts are up an additional 6.2% through the first 10 months of fiscal 2012. Global Insight forecasts fairly favorable annual growth in total employment (2.3%), disposable personal income (5.2%), and total retail sales (3.8%) for the MSA through 2015 supporting expectations for continued good revenue growth. MEDICAID STATE INTERCEPT Recent state law authorizes the state to withhold half-cent sales tax revenue payable to any county in the amount of outstanding Medicaid payments outstanding as of April 30, 2012, which will be payable to the state over the next five years, as well as to prospective Medicaid payments. The county will amortize $42.4 million in outstanding payments over the next five years - Fitch does not believe this is material to the rating. The county's annual cost of Medicaid is approximately $50 million which, if fully offset against the half-cent sales tax revenue, would result in MADS coverage closer to 1.2x. Fitch notes the law does provide an exception to any offsets to the extent that half-cent sales tax revenues are needed to pay debt service on any county debt secured by such. A lawsuit by a number of counties, including Miami-Dade, challenging the Medicaid offset law is now being held in abatement pending negotiations between the state and the counties. 