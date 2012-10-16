Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Burbank, CA debt ratings: --$35.9 million water revenue bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a first lien on net water revenues of Burbank Water and Power (BWP) after payment of operations and maintenance expenses. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage (DSC) net of general fund transfers averaged 3.9x over the three years ended fiscal 2011 due to very low debt service and is expected to remain strong over the next five years. Days cash was adequate at 181 days of operating expense on hand at the end of fiscal 2011. MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: The water enterprise's debt is well below the median for similarly rated utilities at $363 per capita. Debt is expected to remain below the median as the enterprise borrows an additional $8 million to $9 million over the next five years. SOLID SUPPLY POSITION: Water supply is adequate with a near-even mix of imported and local water sources. BWP's ongoing investments in water recycling reduces vulnerability to supply shocks. STRONG SERVICE AREA: The city of Burbank (the city) is an economically dynamic employment hub that is centrally located in the large Los Angeles metropolitan area, and Burbank has withstood the recession better than most of California. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE SUBURBAN CUSTOMER BASE BWP is an enterprise fund of the city. The suburb of 104,000 people is located in the San Fernando Valley about 12 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. BWP serves a diverse mix of 26,400 water accounts. Residential customers purchase about 70% of the BWP's potable water. While the utility has a significant commercial customer base, concentration among the top 10 customers is manageable at 11.7%. SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO CONTINUE The water enterprise is financially sound. Historic DSC was extraordinarily high because BWP had very little debt until issuing bonds in fiscal 2011. DSC (net of the utility's annual payment in lieu of taxes to the city's general fund) will decrease in fiscal 2012 and beyond but is forecast to remain strong, averaging about 2.5x over the next five years. Forecasts assumptions appear conservative with revenue gains largely from rate increases as opposed to increases in demand or connection fee revenues. Operating revenues have grown steadily in recent years due to rate increases, offsetting decreases in water sales volumes caused by a weak economy, conservation and wet weather. Burbank is an established, largely built-out community, insulating the utility from the sharp declines in development and connection fees that have hurt some other Southern California water enterprises. Nevertheless, BWP's capital charges continued to rise through 2011, with the revenue largely tied to redevelopment versus new construction. The utility's liquidity was adequate, but low for the rating category at 181 days cash on hand at the end of fiscal 2011. Fitch expects cash levels to increase over the next several years, as capital spending slows, but further, unexpected declines in liquidity from recent levels would weigh on the rating. MODEST DEBT LEVELS AND LIMITED BORROWING PLANS The water enterprise's debt is very low at just $36.8 million, including the rated bonds and two small state revolving fund loans. Debt per capita is forecast to remain low at about $400 in fiscal 2017. BWP has no plans to issue more open market bonds. However, BWP may take out as much as much as $9 million in low-interest state revolving fund loans to help finance its recycled water expansion as part of a $25.2 million fiscal 2013-2017 capital improvement plan (CIP). Management plans to pay for a healthy 68% of the CIP on a pay-as-you-go basis. The city's sparing use of debt is an important credit strength that underpins the current high rating. ONGOING GROUNDWATER CLEANUP The city benefits from a reasonably diverse and adequate water supply. The city produced 59% of its potable water from local wells in fiscal 2011. The region's groundwater is affected by significant contamination issues. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has held Lockheed Martin Corp. (the world's largest defense contractor by revenues, rated 'A-' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch) responsible for the contamination and required the company to pay the cost of treating local ground water, including the cost of constructing, operating and maintaining BWP's main water treatment plant. REDUCED RELIANCE ON IMPORTED SUPPLIES BWP historically imported as much as two-thirds of its water from the California State Water Project via the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD, rated 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook), but BWP has reduced its reliance on imported water to less than 50% of supply by investing in local supplies, improving its groundwater treatment capacity and increasing water recycling (the use of treated waste water for purposes such as watering lawns). Imported water is more expensive than most local supplies, and imported supplies are less reliable than local ground water or recycled water. Investments that reduce exposure to imported water cost increases and supply uncertainty are positive for long-term credit quality even if they increase debt burdens in the near term. About 10% of the utility's water sales revenues are from recycled water, and the utility is aggressively investing in continued expansion of the recycled water distribution system. STRONG ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS OFFSET PRESENT SOFT CONDITIONS Burbank is an economically dynamic employment hub in the large Los Angeles metropolitan area. The city has withstood the recession better than most of California, but remains under economic stress. Its non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 9.1% in August, well below the state of California's 10.4% rate and down by a 1.5 percentage points from a year earlier. The city's labor market is dominated by some of the nation's largest media enterprises, including the Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Entertainment, but the city also has significant employers in the healthcare, transportation, retail and real estate industries. Income levels are healthy with median household incomes at 122% of the U.S. level.