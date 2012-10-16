Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Burbank, CA debt ratings:
--$35.9 million water revenue bonds at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first lien on net water revenues of Burbank Water and
Power (BWP) after payment of operations and maintenance expenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage (DSC) net of general fund
transfers averaged 3.9x over the three years ended fiscal 2011 due to very low
debt service and is expected to remain strong over the next five years. Days
cash was adequate at 181 days of operating expense on hand at the end of fiscal
2011.
MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: The water enterprise's debt is well below the median for
similarly rated utilities at $363 per capita. Debt is expected to remain below
the median as the enterprise borrows an additional $8 million to $9 million over
the next five years.
SOLID SUPPLY POSITION: Water supply is adequate with a near-even mix of imported
and local water sources. BWP's ongoing investments in water recycling reduces
vulnerability to supply shocks.
STRONG SERVICE AREA: The city of Burbank (the city) is an economically dynamic
employment hub that is centrally located in the large Los Angeles metropolitan
area, and Burbank has withstood the recession better than most of California.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE SUBURBAN CUSTOMER BASE
BWP is an enterprise fund of the city. The suburb of 104,000 people is located
in the San Fernando Valley about 12 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. BWP
serves a diverse mix of 26,400 water accounts. Residential customers purchase
about 70% of the BWP's potable water. While the utility has a significant
commercial customer base, concentration among the top 10 customers is manageable
at 11.7%.
SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO CONTINUE
The water enterprise is financially sound. Historic DSC was extraordinarily high
because BWP had very little debt until issuing bonds in fiscal 2011. DSC (net of
the utility's annual payment in lieu of taxes to the city's general fund) will
decrease in fiscal 2012 and beyond but is forecast to remain strong, averaging
about 2.5x over the next five years. Forecasts assumptions appear conservative
with revenue gains largely from rate increases as opposed to increases in demand
or connection fee revenues.
Operating revenues have grown steadily in recent years due to rate increases,
offsetting decreases in water sales volumes caused by a weak economy,
conservation and wet weather. Burbank is an established, largely built-out
community, insulating the utility from the sharp declines in development and
connection fees that have hurt some other Southern California water enterprises.
Nevertheless, BWP's capital charges continued to rise through 2011, with the
revenue largely tied to redevelopment versus new construction.
The utility's liquidity was adequate, but low for the rating category at 181
days cash on hand at the end of fiscal 2011. Fitch expects cash levels to
increase over the next several years, as capital spending slows, but further,
unexpected declines in liquidity from recent levels would weigh on the rating.
MODEST DEBT LEVELS AND LIMITED BORROWING PLANS
The water enterprise's debt is very low at just $36.8 million, including the
rated bonds and two small state revolving fund loans. Debt per capita is
forecast to remain low at about $400 in fiscal 2017. BWP has no plans to issue
more open market bonds. However, BWP may take out as much as much as $9 million
in low-interest state revolving fund loans to help finance its recycled water
expansion as part of a $25.2 million fiscal 2013-2017 capital improvement plan
(CIP). Management plans to pay for a healthy 68% of the CIP on a pay-as-you-go
basis. The city's sparing use of debt is an important credit strength that
underpins the current high rating.
ONGOING GROUNDWATER CLEANUP
The city benefits from a reasonably diverse and adequate water supply. The city
produced 59% of its potable water from local wells in fiscal 2011. The region's
groundwater is affected by significant contamination issues. But the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency has held Lockheed Martin Corp. (the world's
largest defense contractor by revenues, rated 'A-' with a Negative Outlook by
Fitch) responsible for the contamination and required the company to pay the
cost of treating local ground water, including the cost of constructing,
operating and maintaining BWP's main water treatment plant.
REDUCED RELIANCE ON IMPORTED SUPPLIES
BWP historically imported as much as two-thirds of its water from the California
State Water Project via the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
(MWD, rated 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook), but BWP has reduced its reliance on
imported water to less than 50% of supply by investing in local supplies,
improving its groundwater treatment capacity and increasing water recycling (the
use of treated waste water for purposes such as watering lawns). Imported water
is more expensive than most local supplies, and imported supplies are less
reliable than local ground water or recycled water. Investments that reduce
exposure to imported water cost increases and supply uncertainty are positive
for long-term credit quality even if they increase debt burdens in the near
term. About 10% of the utility's water sales revenues are from recycled water,
and the utility is aggressively investing in continued expansion of the recycled
water distribution system.
STRONG ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS OFFSET PRESENT SOFT CONDITIONS
Burbank is an economically dynamic employment hub in the large Los Angeles
metropolitan area. The city has withstood the recession better than most of
California, but remains under economic stress. Its non-seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate was 9.1% in August, well below the state of California's 10.4%
rate and down by a 1.5 percentage points from a year earlier. The city's labor
market is dominated by some of the nation's largest media enterprises, including
the Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Entertainment, but the city also has
significant employers in the healthcare, transportation, retail and real estate
industries. Income levels are healthy with median household incomes at 122% of
the U.S. level.