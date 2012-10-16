Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Washington County, Utah's (the county) general obligation bond (GO) rating at 'AA': --$14 million GO bonds series 2000, 2002, 2004, 2004B, 2010. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax levy on all taxable property within the county. KEY RATING DRIVERS --STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The 'AA' rating reflects the county's strong financial operations, including a high unrestricted general fund balance, two consecutive years of large operating surpluses, conservative budgeting practices, and a good degree of revenue flexibility. --SIGNS OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Washington County's economy has begun showing signs of recovery, including a significant drop in the unemployment rate, increased construction levels, and a stabilizing housing market. These are positive steps for an economy that is geographically isolated, moderately concentrated, and which was very hard hit during the housing bust. --POSSIBLE TAX BASE STABILIZATION: The county's well-diversified tax base shrunk for its third consecutive year. However, the 3.3% assessed valuation (AV) decline in fiscal 2011 was much smaller than prior year losses. Further, recent housing data shows listing prices up substantially from prior year levels, which may bode well for AV stabilization moving forward. --GOOD DEBT PROFILE: The county's debt profile benefits from a low net and overlapping debt burden, brisk principal amortization, modest capital needs, no OPEB liability, and manageable pension contribution rates CREDIT PROFILE Serving a population of 142,000, the county is located in the southwest corner of Utah, bordering Nevada and Arizona. The county is 125 miles northeast of Las Vegas, and 315 miles southwest of Salt Lake City. Although geographically isolated, population growth has been rapid, barring a period of subdued growth during the housing-led recession. Rapid growth reflects the area's high birth rates and in-migration spurred by the warm climate, unique geographical features and nearby national parks, and expanding economy. About half of the county population is located in the city of St. George (sales tax revenue bonds rated 'AA', Stable Outlook by Fitch), which serves as the county's economic and retail hub. A significant portion of the population consists of retirees and young families. The economy is dominated by the retail, tourism, and distribution sectors. The retail sector benefits from a large base of retirees and tourists, while the tourism sector gains from the area's proximity to major recreational areas and warm weather. While the recession has weighed on retail sales, the tourism sector reportedly has benefitted from the county's attraction to regional visitors. The county's location along the I-15 freeway makes it an attractive location for distribution facilities and the opening of a new airport in January 2011 has been giving the sector a further boost. ECONOMY SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT The area was experiencing tremendous housing stock growth when the recession hit, resulting in the loss of 5,000 construction jobs (a 60% decline) and an increase in unemployment from a very low 2.8% in 2007 to a high 10.4% in 2010. Until recently, employment has continued to shrink, though a steady drop in the county's workforce participation rate has resulted in a gradual decline in unemployment. July unemployment fell to an elevated 7.5% from 8.6% the year prior, which is better than the national unemployment rate of 8.6%, but worse than the state's 6.2% rate. The improvement was due to a 0.4% employment increase and an 0.8% contraction of the labor force. Information from the Utah Department of Workforce Services shows that recent employment has expanded across nearly all employment sectors, including construction, manufacturing, trade and transportation, leisure, and government. The county's largest employers include Washington County School District, Intermountain Health Care Hospital, and Dixie State College. Due to a high proportion of retirees and large families, per capita income levels are well below national averages and moderately below state levels. However, household income levels are just moderately below the state and national levels. HOUSING SECTOR MAY BE IN EARLY STAGES OF RECOVERY The housing sector was severely affected by the housing-led recession. Home prices dropped steeply from their peaks, resulting in a peak-to-trough AV decline of 29.1%. However, the AV decline in fiscal 2011 was a relatively modest 3.3% following major declines of 12.3% and 16.4% in fiscal years 2010 and 2009, respectively. Further, preliminary AV data shows a modest 0.6% AV gain for fiscal 2012. Recent Zillow data shows listing prices up 20.5% year-over-year. If these prices hold, future AV could improve materially from current levels. The tax base benefits from a low degree of concentration, with the top 10 taxpayers making up just 4.9% of AV. STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS BOOSTED BY PRUDENT MANAGEMENT PRACTICES Management responded early in the recession to falling revenues by implementing substantial expenditure reductions, thus retaining the county's strong financial position. Total general fund revenues fell in only one year, by 5.7% in fiscal 2009. In the same year, management cut expenditures by 10%, and has successfully held expenditures at or near fiscal 2009 levels while revenues have grown by mid- to high-single digits in fiscal years 2010 and 2011. As a result, fund balances have risen to very high levels. Audited fiscal 2011 general fund operations produced an impressive $2.4 million operating surplus (after transfers), raising the unrestricted general fund balance (committed, assigned, and unassigned) to a very high $7.8 million (34.4% of expenditures and transfers out). The general fund is budgeted to produce balanced operations in fiscal 2012; however, both expenditures and revenues were budgeted at quite conservative levels. Revenues were budgeted to shrink from fiscal 2011 levels, but actual revenues have modestly exceeded prior year levels and actual expenditures are expected to be at or lower than budgeted levels. As a result, management is estimating a $750,000-$1 million operating surplus for fiscal 2012 net of a one-time bonus that was provided to employees this year but not budgeted for. The cost of the bonus was approximately $0.5 million to all governmental funds. GOOD DEBT PROFILE The county's debt profile is sound. Due in part to pay-as-you-go capital spending, the county's direct debt burden is low at $319 per capita (0.3% of AV). After inclusion of overlapping debt, the debt burden remains low at $2,254 (2.4% of AV). Fitch expects the debt burden to remain low due to modest capital needs and rapid principal amortization. The county's capital needs consist of a $10 million administrative complex that may be built over the next five years. The county expects the project to be funded from $5 million of cash in capital reserves, future transfers for capital, and possibly a debt issuance. Principal amortization is brisk, with 41% and 68% of debt paid down within five and 10 years, respectively. The county is planning to issue $3 million of GO refunding bonds, which ought not to affect amortization, and will result in a marginally lower tax rate and present value savings. The county offers no OPEB plan and has no related liability. The county participates in the state's pension plan and has been facing rising contribution rates due to recent years' investment losses. These increased costs have been manageable so far due to offsetting expenditure reductions, and anticipated pension cost increases seem manageable. The state implemented pension reforms that ought to slow the growth of pension cost increases going forward.