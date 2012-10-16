Oct 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Englewood, Colo.-based CSG Systems International Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $150 million term bank loan due 2017 and a $100 million revolving bank loan due 2017. We also assigned the credit facilities a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We expect the company to use proceeds from the proposed transaction, along with cash on hand, to refinance its existing $168 million of senior secured credit facilities due 2015. Therefore, our financial risk assessment of "intermediate" remains unchanged. The proposed credit facilities will have substantially similar terms to the existing facilities, with the exception of lower interest rate spreads and a modest loosening of certain limitations related to share repurchases and dividends. The 'BB' corporate credit rating and stable outlook reflect our expectation that fully-adjusted leverage will remain below 3x over the next few years, and that liquidity will continue to be strong. We believe revenue growth will be muted through at least 2013 due to the sluggish economy, the likelihood for discounting given upcoming key contract renewals, and the potential for modest revenue declines and subscriber losses related to industry consolidation. However, we consider the risk of a sizable decline in revenues and profitability over the next year as very low.For the corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on CSG published on Aug. 29, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATING LIST CSG Systems International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Rating CSG Systems International Inc. Senior Secured $150 Mil. Term Bank Loan Due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 $100 Mil. Revolving Bank Loan Due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1