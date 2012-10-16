Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the approximately $44
million Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community
Development Authority (LCDA) revenue refunding bonds (Bossier Parish Community
College - Campus Facilities, Inc. Project), series 2012.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of Oct. 29, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Approximately $2.8 billion in outstanding Louisiana general obligation (GO)
bonds at 'AA';
--Approximately $486.8 million in outstanding Louisiana appropriation backed
bonds at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Funds received by the LCDA through Campus Facilities, Inc. (the corporation)
from the Board of Supervisors of the Community and Technical College System
under the enabling financing documents. The source of payments is annual
legislative appropriations from the state's general fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STATE APPROPRIATION: The rating on the bonds is based on the credit quality of
the state of Louisiana, whose GO bonds are rated 'AA' by Fitch, as bonds are
secured by annual legislative appropriations from the general fund, pursuant to
a cooperative endeavor agreement.
COMMODITY-BASED ECONOMY: The state's commodity-based economy, heavily linked to
oil and gas production, has modestly diversified, although one-third of the
state's gross state product continues to derive from the production and delivery
of raw and intermediate goods.
SIZABLE BUDGET GAPS LARGELY CLOSED THROUGH ONE-TIME ACTIONS: Financial
management has been solid and the state took prompt action to address projected
shortfalls during the recession. However, recent reductions in both state-source
revenue and federal funding for Medicaid programs required sharp cuts to
expenditures, particularly in health care, and resulted in the use of the
state's rainy day fund to close budgetary gaps.
MODERATE DEBT SUPPORTED BY STRONG GO LEGAL PROVISIONS: Debt levels are moderate
and debt issuance is well controlled by policy. There are strong legal
provisions for GO debt, with all non-dedicated revenues flowing into the bond
security and redemption fund to provide for debt service prior to operations.
WEAK PENSION FUNDING LEVELS: Funding of the state's two largest pension systems
is below average and has been declining. The state has implemented modest
reforms to reduce its unfunded liability.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Changes in Louisiana's 'AA' GO rating, to which this rating is linked.
CREDIT PROFILE
The series 2012 bonds are issued through the LCDA pursuant to a cooperative
endeavor agreement between the state, the board (responsible for supervision and
management of the state's post-secondary community and technical colleges under
the state Board of Regents), and the corporation (a not-for-profit corporation
organized to construct the facilities). The debt is authorized by Louisiana's
constitution and the agreement provides for the state's pledge of annual
appropriations, securing rental payments under a lease between the board and the
corporation and a loan agreement between the LCDA and the corporation. The
rental payments have been assigned by both the corporation and the LCDA to the
trustee for the benefit of bondholders.
The state has other such agreements in place that support debt obligations,
primarily for economic development and higher education purposes. Oversight and
control mechanisms are in place and the state division of administration, party
to the agreement on behalf of the state, covenants to seek appropriations for
debt service funds annually. Approval of the state bond commission, consisting
of the state's major elected officials is required. The current issue refunds
for debt service savings the LCDA's series 2002 bonds issued on behalf of the
corporation.
Louisiana's 'AA' GO rating reflects the sound financial management demonstrated
by the state since the hurricanes of 2005 and through the recent recession,
including a focus on spending control and maintenance of solid reserves.
However, financial operations continue to be narrowly balanced and the state
continues to employ one-time measures to close budget gaps. State debt levels
remain moderate, while the funding levels for the state's two largest pension
systems are below average. There are strong legal provisions for GO debt, with
all non-dedicated revenues flowing into the bond security and redemption fund to
provide first for debt service. The rating also recognizes the state's economic
concentration in the volatile energy industry.
Following steep revenue declines in FY 2009 and 2010 that required broad
budget-balancing measures and use of the rainy day fund, General Fund (GF)
operations in FY 2011 produced a $264 million operating surplus (budgetary
basis) and most major tax revenues showed improvement. The rainy day fund, which
was reduced in FY 2010 to $645 million, remained at a comparable level at the
end of the fiscal year, $647 million. FY 2011 also marked the second year that
the state received funds from BP related to the 2010 Gulf oil spill. These
payments have been directed to the construction of barrier island berms, to
increase tourism, to repay state agency costs, as well as other assessment and
monitoring costs, and should offset state costs associated with the oil spill.
Approximately $116 million was received in FY 2010 and $237 million was received
in FY 2011.
The adopted budget for FY 2012 closed a $1.5 billion budget gap, partly
attributable to the falloff of federal stimulus funds, through spending
reductions and about $340 million in one-time revenue; there were no
revenue-raising measures taken. A mid-year budget gap of about $254 million was
identified in December 2011 as a result of previously overly optimistic forecast
of personal income tax (PIT) receipts, an increase in the amount of oil and
natural gas production that is tax-exempt due to the extraction measures
utilized, and increased costs related to formulaic education spending. The
governor reduced GF expenditures by a like amount and the state had anticipated
ending the fiscal year with balanced operations and no change to reserves.
The April 2012 meeting of the state Revenue Estimating Conference (REC)
certified further erosion in the forecast for PIT receipts for FY 2012, which
ended on June 30. Expected corporate income and sales taxes were also reduced,
producing a forecast revenue reduction to FY 2012 revenues of $205 million. The
governor sought and achieved legislative approval to close the FY 2012 budget
gap through use of a like amount of the rainy day fund, although better than
expected revenue results in that fiscal year is expected to result in a smaller
draw on the fund.
The April REC also reduced the revenue forecast for FY 2013 by $304 million,
compounding an earlier forecast budget gap of $895 million by bringing the
consensus general revenue estimate of $8.4 billion to $8.1 billion. The enacted
FY 2013 budget closed the $1.2 billion gap through about $750 million in
on-going spending reductions and the utilization of $273 million in one-time
monies as part of $397 million in fund sweeps and re-allocation of certain
revenues. The budget also included a 3.7% rate cut for Medicaid providers and
the closure of one prison facility and brought the General Fund portion of the
budget to $22 million less than appropriations in FY 2012. Following the
enactment of the FY 2013 budget, the state was informed of a reduction in the
federal government's match rate for the state's Medicaid program, from
approximately 72% to 65%. The rate reduction created an $859.2 million funding
gap on an all-funds basis, and is expected to largely be resolved through cuts
to the state's health care system and reductions in other departmental
expenditures.
The use of $130 million in carry-over surplus from FY 2012 is also expected to
support the FY 2013 budget. However, the application of surplus funds for this
purpose, rather than replenishment of the state's rainy day fund draw, is
currently being debated in the state. The issue may not be resolved until the
legislative session that begins in March 2013, creating some uncertainty
regarding operating results for FY 2013.
Louisiana's economy is resource-based as a major producer of oil and gas, and
much of its manufacturing is dominated by petroleum and chemical production. The
state reports ranking first in crude oil production in the U.S. when including
production from the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) and ranking second in the
nation in natural gas production when including the OCS. The state estimates
that approximately one-third of the state's gross state product is connected to
the production and delivery of raw and intermediate goods. Tourism is also
important, and the port system is among the largest in the world.
Flood protection in the New Orleans area has been enhanced since the hurricanes
in 2005, but Louisiana remains vulnerable to severe storm activity; the state is
still recording costs from Hurricane Isaac, which made landfall in Louisiana on
Aug. 28, 2012. The storm created extensive damage and flooding in the southern
portion of the state but to a significantly less of a degree than the 2005
hurricanes. The state estimates its exposure to costs related to Isaac at about
$160 million, with the federal government likely to pay 75%, leaving $40 million
in state responsibility. Net of a $16 million emergency response fund, the state
is expected to have to cover about $24 million in remaining costs in FY 2013.
Louisiana's economic recovery has been steady, with year over year (y-o-y)
employment gains since December 2010, currently surpassing the national average,
and the state has fully recovered employment lost during the recession.
Employment growth in August 2012 was above that of the nation, with 2.1% y-o-y
growth compared to 1.5% for the nation. Mining experienced the largest y-o-y
increase at 9.5%, followed by leisure and hospitality (5.2%), and financial
activities (4.2%). Louisiana's unemployment rate remains below that of the U.S.
at 7.4% in August 2012 compared to 7.8% for the nation, but is still above
historical averages. Quarterly personal income trends have been positive,
although y-o-y growth rates are trailing those of the nation and region.
Personal income per capita in the state is about 93% of the U.S. average.
State debt levels remain moderate, equaling about 3.6% of 2011 personal income.
By policy, debt issuance is well controlled. Funding of the state's two largest
pension systems is below average and has declined. The state employees' pension
system had a funded ratio of 57.6% and the teachers' system was at 55.1% as of
June 30, 2011. Using Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumption,
funded ratios for the plans decline to 50.4% and 48.2%, respectively. The
state's payments to these systems in fiscal years 2010 and 2011 were below the
actuarially required contribution (ARC) primarily as a result of a timing lag
between the determination of required contribution rates and state payrolls that
had diminished through headcount reduction.
On a combined basis, the burden of the state's net tax-supported debt and
adjusted unfunded pension (UAAL) obligations equals 16.6% of 2011 preliminary
personal income, well above the 6.6% median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. The
calculations include 100% of the liability for both state employees (LASERS) and
the teachers' retirement system (TRS), which are both the responsibility of the
state.
In his FY 2013 budget proposal, the governor had recommended several reforms to
the pension systems targeted to reduce the systems' unfunded actuarially accrued
liabilities. The legislature approved the governor's proposal to move new
employees hired after June 30, 2013 to a cash balance pension plan, a defined
benefit plan in which participants are protected from investment losses. The
pension changes are now being litigated by various interested parties.