BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
May 21 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co HTN.UL: * Moodys lowers Houghton Mifflin harcourts pdr to d following bankruptcy
filing * Rpt-moodys lowers houghton mifflin harcourts pdr to d following bankruptcy
filing
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp