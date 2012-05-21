(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - This month's presidential and parliamentary elections in Serbia have increased uncertainty about the direction of economic policy and relations with the IMF, Fitch Ratings says. By themselves, these developments are within the tolerance levels of our 'BB-' rating with a Stable Outlook. When we affirmed the rating in November, we said that we expected the presidential election to result in a continuation of a pro-market and pro-EU policy orientation. This remains the case in light of the pro-EU stance taken by Tomislav Nikolic, leader of the Serbian Progressive Party and victor in Sunday's presidential election. But the party's election campaign was largely characterised by attacks on the incumbent coalition, led by Boris Tadic of the Democratic Party, rather than the presentation of a detailed economic platform of its own. Nikolic may also have to deal with a hostile legislature, where the Democratic Party has agreed form a coalition with the third-placed Socialists following the parliamentary elections on 6 May - although this has yet to be ratified. This could result in an increase in policy stalemates and make reforms harder to implement. Nikolic's occasional anti-IMF rhetoric has also led to a widespread assumption that he will take a tougher stance on negotiations with the fund. The IMF approved a EUR1bn Stand-By Arrangement with Serbia last September and is set to discuss measures needed to resume programme reviews later this year. While Nikolic's victory does increase uncertainty regarding Serbia's dealings with the IMF, the previous coalition has not automatically followed IMF recommendations in full, for example on pension reform, without fully derailing relations. So the arrival of the new president need not signal a dramatic change in Serbia's relations with the IMF. We regard the IMF programme as positive, providing an anchor against excessive deviations from Serbia's fiscal targets including the 45% of GDP threshold on public debt adopted under the previous SBA. In the longer term, Nikolic's tougher stance on Serbia's claims on Kosovo could delay the start of EU entry negotiations. However, once again, there is a high degree of uncertainty here, with Nikolic quoted as saying that Serbia "won't give up its EU path" while maintaining its claim on Kosovo. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)