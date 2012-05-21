May 21 () - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 3 basis points (bps) to 213 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 9 bps to 671 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads narrowed by 5 bps each to 145 bps and 183 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' tightened by 3 bps to 258 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 5 bps to 479 bps, 'B' expanded by 9 bps to 708 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 12 bps to 1,076 bps. By industry, financial institutions narrowed by 2 bps to 300 bps, banks remained flat at 334 bps, and industrials tightened by 1 bp to 306 bps. Utilities narrowed by 5 bps to 215 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 2 bps to 344 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 203 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 661 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 729 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)