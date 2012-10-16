Oct 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its ratings on FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.'s remarketed bonds issued through Beaver County Industrial Development Authority, to 'BBB-/NR' from 'AA+/A-1+'. Standard & Poor's lowered the ratings on the remarketed bonds due to the cancellation of the letter of credit. The ratings are now based on FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., which is either directly responsible for the obligation or fully guarantees the obligations of its subsidiaries, FirstEnergy Generation Corp. and FirstEnergy Nuclear Generation Corp. For the corporate credit rationale on FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., see the summary analysis published on Sept. 19, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Downgraded To From Beaver County Industrial Development Authority $60 mil. series 2006-B rev. refunding bonds BBB-/NR AA+/A-1+