-- China-based Dalian Wanda Group is acquiring AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

-- We are placing our 'B' rating on the company on CreditWatch with developing implications.

-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that we could raise or lower the rating following our review of the capital structure upon the close of the acquisition, assuming sufficient information for a consolidated analysis. Rating Action On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' rating on Kansas City, Mo.-based movie exhibitor AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., along with all issue-level ratings on its debt, on CreditWatch with developing implications. We rate the company on a consolidated basis with subsidiary AMC Entertainment Inc. Rationale The CreditWatch placement is based on the announcement that Dalian, China-based Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd. (unrated), which is engaged in commercial properties, luxury hotels, tourism investment, department stores, and cultural businesses has agreed to purchase AMC to expand its entertainment operations into the U.S. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval in China and the U.S. We would expect to rate AMC on a consolidated basis with Dalian Wanda following the acquisition. Lacking sufficient information, we will withdraw the rating. For the third quarter ended Dec. 29, 2011, revenue and EBITDA declined 8% and 34%, respectively, year over year. We expect the company's results improved in the fiscal fourth quarter as a result of strong box-office results. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to decline at a low-single-digit rate and EBITDA at a mid-single-digit rate in the fiscal year ending March 2013. Dalian Wanda is a privately held company. As a result, data were insufficient to form a view of consolidated pro forma profitability. Pro forma for recent refinancing transactions, AMC's stand-alone leverage was high, at 8.9x on Dec. 29, 2011. We expect leverage has improved in the company's fiscal fourth quarter as a result of debt repayment and strong box-office performance. Liquidity is strong, with $213 million in cash balances and a $192.5 million undrawn revolving credit facility as of Dec. 29, 2011, which are key supporting factors for the 'B' rating given the company's very high leverage. Key elements of the consolidated pro forma capital structure have not been disclosed; however, we expect AMC's leverage will likely remain high. CreditWatch Assuming sufficient information, we will resolve the CreditWatch listing upon completion of the acquisition, based on discussions with management on its financial policy, liquidity and capital structure for the consolidated entity following the acquisition. Related Criteria And Research

To From AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC Entertainment Inc. Marquee Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Dev/-- B/Stable/-- AMC Entertainment Inc. Senior Secured BB-/Watch Dev BB-

Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Dev B-

Recovery Rating 5 5 Subordinated CCC+/Watch Dev CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 6 Marquee Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Dev CCC+

