(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings of 'BBB+' to Oncor Electric
Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) issuances of $400 million 4.10% senior secured
notes due June 1, 2022 and $500 million 5.30% senior secured notes due June 1,
2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Oncor plans to use the net proceeds from these issues to redeem all or a portion
of its $524 million 5.95% senior secured notes due Sept. 1, 2013, repay
borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate
purposes.
Oncor's rating reflects the stability of regulated utility cash flows,
relatively strong service territory, balanced regulation as demonstrated in the
outcomes of the last rate case, and effective ring-fencing from a highly
leveraged parent. Oncor's credit metrics for the last 12 months ending March 31,
2012 continue to benefit from the relative strength in the Texas economy and
supportive tracker mechanisms that allow the company to earn a return on its
transmission investments with minimal regulatory lag. Oncor plans on spending
close to $5.2 billion in 2012-16 on capital expenditure, a significant
proportion of which is driven by transmission grid expansion and the Competitive
Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) projects.
Fitch expects Oncor's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and Taxes (EBITDA)
to interest ratio to approach 4.8 times (x) and debt to EBITDA to be in the 3.5x
range over the forecast period, which is strong relative to Fitch's guideline
ratios for a low risk, regulated 'BBB' issuer. Fitch expects funds from
operations (FFO) to debt ratio in 2012 to be in the 22% range before moderating
to 17%-18% in 2013 and beyond without bonus depreciation benefits.
Relative to its peers, Oncor exhibits a limited source of equity funding given
the poor financial health of its parent. Oncor is already severely curtailing
the upstream dividends in order to maintain equity to capital within the 40%
minimum Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) required level given its large
capital spending plans. As of March 31, 2012, Oncor's regulatory capitalization
ratio was 59.5% debt and 40.5% equity.
While Fitch considers Oncor to be effectively ring-fenced from its ultimate
parent, Energy Future Holdings Corp. (EFH; Issuer Default Rating 'CC'), its
credit market access or credit spreads could nonetheless become constrained by
further deterioration in the financial condition of EFH and non-ring-fenced
affiliates. In view of this, Oncor's recent step of enhancing the size of its
revolving credit facility and plans to redeem 2013 notes ahead of their maturity
date lower the re-financing risk. Oncor's next significant debt maturities are
in 2015 ($500 million) and 2017 ($324 million).
Oncor has a $2.4 billion revolving credit facility due Oct. 11, 2016; the size
of this facility was recently increased from the prior $2 billion on Oncor's
request. As of March 31, 2012, there were $738 million of outstanding borrowings
and $6 million of outstanding letters of credit under the revolving credit
facility. A portion of the borrowings under the facility was used to repay the
$376 million 6.375% senior secured notes maturity on May 1, 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)