Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based fertiliser producer JSC Acron's (Acron) three-year RUB5bn domestic bond a local currency senior unsecured rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The bond (BO-01 series) is the first tranche issued under the RUB15bn exchange-traded ruble bond issue programme registered in June 2012 and the rating is in line with the 'B+(EXP)' rating assigned to the programme. The notes are structured as unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Acron and do not contain any financial covenants. They carry a coupon rate of 9.75% per annum payable on a semi-annual basis and will mature on 13 October 2015. Fitch understands that Acron will use the bond proceeds to refinance near-term maturities. This should enhance its debt maturity profile and support its liquidity position. At end-Q212, cash balances amounted to RUB37.3bn against short-term debt of RUB36.8bn. Acron's 2.9% stake in Uralkali ('BBB-'/Stable) was worth RUB20.9bn at end-Q212 and could also offer additional flexibility. Fitch's forecasts mildly negative free cash flow (excluding its potash project) in 2012. The base case assumes that Acron will be successful in raising new debt to refinance upcoming maturities and capex. The group has issued RUB19.5bn in aggregate on the ruble bond market since 2009.