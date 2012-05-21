(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - U.S. automakers and homebuilders often experience similar recovery patterns following economic downturns, but their current rebound trajectories have been more divergent this time around, according to a new report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Overall auto sales have staged a significant rebound over the past two-plus years, but the market for single-family homes continues to struggle. The key difference, in Standard & Poor's view, is that while the period before the downturn amounted to a bubble in the overall housing market, including the new single-family sector (the primary market for rated homebuilders), it was still within the bounds of what we think of as a "normal" cycle for the auto cycle-despite the extended period of highly robust sales growth. In both cases, however, the extended period of low unemployment, robust growth in income, low general interest rates, and relatively easy credit terms contributed to the run-up in consumer demand. At no point has the volatility of the homebuilding sector outstripped that of the auto sector more than during the recent downturn. While U.S. light vehicle sales fell 40% from the peak in 2000 to the trough in 2009, total housing starts in 2011 were down 66% from the peak in 2006, and deliveries for currently rated homebuilders declined 72%. In addition, Standard & Poor's estimates that rated homebuilder market share (of new home sales) declined from more than 30% at the market peak to less than 25% at the market trough. However, there are good reasons to believe that the new single-family home market has bottomed and will improve over the next several years-albeit gradually. We also believe cyclicality remains for both housing and autos-even though U.S. auto sales have demonstrated a fairly smooth recovery off 2009 lows while housing remains sluggish at best. The complete article, "The Credit Overhang: The Differing Recovery Trajectories Of U.S. Auto Companies and Homebuilders," was published May 21, 2012. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)