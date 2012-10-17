Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caixa Economica Montepio Geral's (Montepio, 'BB'/Negative/'B') Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH, mortgage covered bonds) at 'BBB-', Negative Outlook following a periodic review of the programme. The rating is based on Montepio's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the overcollateralisation (OC) of 35% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'BBB-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one or more notches; or (ii) the programme OC went below 35%, which is the breakeven level in line with the 'BBB-' rating. The Negative Outlook on Montepio's IDR drives the Negative Outlook on the covered bonds. The agency takes into account Montepio's publicly stated OC for the purpose of its analysis because the issuer's Short-term IDR rating is below 'F2'. At 35%, the OC stated in the OH's investor reporting is in line with a 'BBB-' rating considering recoveries given default. The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is due to the highly stressed economic environment in Portugal, as evidenced by its non-investment grade sovereign rating, which would, in Fitch's view, prevent a successful timely cover pool refinancing in the event of an issuer default (see "Fitch Assigns Portuguese, Greek and Cypriot Covered Bonds Outlooks & D-Caps" dated 19 September 2012 available on www.fitchratings.com). As of end-September 2012, the cover pool amounted to EUR2.945bn of prime residential mortgage loans originated by the issuer across Portugal, with liquid assets (in the form of highly rated public sector assets) amounting to EUR21.6m, whereas the outstanding covered bonds amounted to EUR1.5bn. In a 'BBB-' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA foreclosure frequency of 21.7% and WA recovery rate of 79.4%. The cover pool weighted-average life stands at 8.3 years, compared to 2.1 years for the covered bonds. The resulting maturity mismatches are the largest driver of the Fitch break-even OC for the rating, via the stressed refinancing cost assumptions applied by the agency in modelling recoveries from the cover pool in the event of a covered bonds default. These stressed assumptions take into account the current levelling off of Portuguese RMBS and government debt spreads, and will be revised if they deteriorate. Montepio's covered bonds benefit from an asset swap with The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V (RBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). The asset swap covers the basis risk of the floating rate mortgages, all covered bonds are floating rate. In its recovery calculation, the agency has considered the high likelihood of OH being accelerated upon an issuer's default, as all of the OH are retained by the issuer. If exercised, this option would eliminate the risk of time subordination among different OH series. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 September 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 22 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions - Amended