BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 - Standard & Poor's ratings services said today that its ratings on BlackRock Inc. are not affected by the asset manager's proposed $1.0 billion share repurchase from Barclays Bank PLC. The share buyback--even in the context of a possible additional $1 billion of notes--is manageable, in our opinion, because BlackRock should be able to generate strong cash flows from operations, even in less favorable operating conditions than in first-quarter 2012. We estimate that the pro forma debt leverage is about 1.5x, a level consistent with the ratings. (New York Ratings Team)
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves