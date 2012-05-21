BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
May 21 Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL3.SA): * Moodys sees no immediate change to eletropaulos ratings despite expected
negative impact of third cycle tariff review * Rpt-moodys sees no immediate change to eletropaulos ratings despite
expected negative impact of third cycle tariff review
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves