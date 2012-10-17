Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three UK-based Oxford University Colleges' Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AAA' and Short-term foreign currency ratings at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative. The three colleges are Lincoln College, Somerville College and St Peters College. The affirmations reflects Fitch's assessment of Oxford University as "an institution" composed of the informal and formal arrangement of the University and its 36 colleges (including Lincoln, Somerville and St Peters) which are bound into the interdependent system of autonomous or quasi-autonomous parts. The ratings also reflect enduring student demand, academic excellence and growth in endowment. Oxford University's outstanding worldwide reputation and attractiveness ensures that student demand remains high. Although the size of each college in terms of student numbers and revenues is modest, the 'AAA' ratings factor in the colleges' close relationship with the Oxford University institution, which in total has over 21,000 students and aggregate revenues for the 36 colleges of close to GBP360m in FY12. The Negative Outlook reflects the Negative Outlook on the United Kingdom's Issuer Default Rating (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 14 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The ratings could be downgraded if there was a weakening of the implicit support of the institution of which the colleges are a part and a dilution of financial and governance arrangements regulating the University's collegiate system. A downgrade could also occur as a result of weakening financial support from the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE) as well as a significant increase in debt above the levels of the unrestricted endowment fund. The colleges have robust student demand, which is underpinned by worldwide recognition and the attractiveness of Oxford University. The colleges receive on average 5x more applications then available places in any one year. This is evidence of a sustained stable UK and overseas student population. The colleges generally have low current margins, but this is due to their status as not-for-profit organisations, and any shortfall is covered by utilisation of endowment returns. Fitch expects the colleges' tighter control on expenditure will help to improve profitability. The three colleges have strong and diversified endowment assets and receive indirect public funding through transfers via the University from the HEFCE, which account for an average 15% of total income. Future funding is expected to decrease from September 2012 due to cuts to higher education transfers as a result of the Government's Spending Review. However, to compensate this, fees from UK/EU students have increased by nearly 3x to GBP9,000 to date. The colleges have low debt, having funded their capital expenditure through donations or internal resources. In FY11, all three colleges took on a loan of GBP10m to finance part of their capital expenditure programmes. Nevertheless, the projected borrowings are modest and well within the college's debt paying capacities and will not pressurise the ratings. The colleges' expenditure is fairly rigid in line with the University and the UK HE sector as a whole. Salaries are the most significant proportion of operating expenditure accounting for on average 60%. Lincoln College was founded in 1427, and has about 620 students. Somerville College, founded in 1879, was a women's college until 1992 when it began to admit male students, and has just under 550 students. St Peters College acquired college status in 1961 and has just over 450 students. All three colleges provide tutorial teaching and supervision across a range of undergraduate and graduate programmes available at the University.