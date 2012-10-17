Overview -- Pinnacle Operating Corp., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management LLC, is acquiring Mississippi-based agricultural inputs distributor Jimmy Sanders Inc. -- We are assigning a 'B' (preliminary) corporate credit rating, as well as preliminary bank loan and recovery ratings, to Pinnacle. -- The stable outlook on the company indicates our expectation that Pinnacle will maintain credit metrics appropriate for the ratings despite the business challenges associated with its regional agribusiness focus and the potential that it may make small debt-financed acquisitions. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' (preliminary) corporate credit rating to Pinnacle Operating Corp. (Pinnacle). At the same time, we assigned a 'B' (preliminary) issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to Pinnacle's proposed $350 million seven-year senior secured first-lien term loan. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' (preliminary) issue rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed $150 million 7.5-year senior secured second-lien term loan. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Pinnacle will use proceeds from the term loans as well as from an unrated five-year $300 million asset-based revolving loan (ABL) facility and $300 million in common equity to purchase Mississippi-based agriculture input supply and distribution company Jimmy Sanders Inc. Pinnacle, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management LLC (Apollo), is acquiring Jimmy Sanders for about $850 million, including fees and expenses, peak seasonal working capital, and the repayment of Jimmy Sanders' outstanding debt. The ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect our assessment of Pinnacle's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial profile as "highly leveraged." The company distributes seeds, fertilizers, and crop chemicals and provides agricultural services such as field mapping, soil sampling, and yield analysis. Pro forma for the acquisition, Pinnacle's operations will consist of Jimmy Sanders' more than 80 retail locations in an eight-state area in the mid-south region of the U.S. and much smaller operations in Northern Louisiana that Pinnacle established in mid-2012. The Jimmy Sanders acquisition is part of Apollo's strategy to develop a national agricultural input distribution network. Credit strengths include favorable industry conditions, Jimmy Sanders' well-established position in its region, a well-balanced product portfolio, experienced management, and good profitability. Importantly, we view the company's distribution model as resilient despite its focus on the cyclical end markets, due to the strength of its competitive position, long-standing relationships, effective inventory management, and its ability to price products to ensure profitable operations in a variety of business conditions. Notable credit weaknesses include a currently narrow geographic focus (resulting in weather-related risks); significant seasonal fluctuations in earnings, cash flow, and working capital; the industry practice of providing relatively long credit terms to some customers; and business and financial risks associated with acquisitions. Agricultural industry fundamentals are favorable. These include global population growth, improving diets, the need to replenish currently low grain stocks, fairly high agricultural commodity prices, and relatively healthy U.S. farmer economics. In addition, sizable distributors such as Pinnacle (which with Jimmy Sanders is the eighth-largest U.S. crop inputs retailer) should benefit from increasingly sophisticated products and a continuing trend of rising spending on crop inputs. The company's business attributes include diversified and longstanding supplier and customer relationships, policies that minimize commodity price risks, logistics benefits from operating along the Mississippi River, and a high proportion of irrigated farmland in its region, which reduces potential drought impact. The company's management and equity sponsor both have industry experience and should be able to somewhat improve EBITDA margins, which, at 9%-10%, are already comparatively high for a distributor. We expect Pinnacle's financial profile to remain highly leveraged, with debt-to-EBITDA above 5x, funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt around 10%, and EBITDA interest coverage above 2x. Working capital is subject to large seasonal swings, but capital spending requirements are modest. During each of the next few years, we expect capital expenditures to average $20 million-$25 million and free operating cash flow to be in the $10 million-$20 million range. At the current ratings, the company has some capacity to pursue small debt-financed acquisitions at moderate EBITDA multiples, but we expect larger transactions, if any, to include an equity component, and consider shareholder rewards unlikely during the next few years. Liquidity We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" as defined in our criteria, with sources over uses of more than 1.2x. We also believe sources would remain positive even if EBITDA is 15% below our projected levels. The prudent management of commodity risks is another key consideration, and we expect the company to be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing. Liquidity will consist primarily of availability under the company's proposed $300 million ABL facility, which will be subject to a borrowing base of eligible inventory and receivables. Availability and borrowings will fluctuate seasonally, but we expect the company to have unused availability of at least $200 million at all times. We expect the only financial covenant in the ABL to be a springing fixed-charge coverage covenant that goes into effect when availability falls below agreed-upon levels, which we do not envision the company approaching. We do not expect the term loans to include any financial covenants. Debt maturities will be about $5 million-$6 million in each of the next few years, consisting of 1% annual first-lien term loan amortization and small amounts due for acquisitions Jimmy Sanders has already completed. Recovery analysis The rating on Pinnacle's proposed $350 million seven-year senior secured first-lien term loan is 'B' (preliminary) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's proposed $150 million 7.5-year senior secured second-lien term loan 'CCC+' (preliminary) with a '6' recovery rating, denoting our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Pinnacle to be published on RatingsDirect shortly. Outlook The outlook is stable. Despite seasonal fluctuations in earnings and cash flow, and the potential that Pinnacle may make small debt-financed acquisitions, we expect credit metrics to remain in a range appropriate for the ratings, including FFO-to-debt of 10%-12% and debt-to-EBITDA above 5x. We could raise the ratings slightly during the next few years if Pinnacle establishes a track record of reliable earnings and cash flow, finances acquisitions in a balanced manner, and is able to integrate them well, maintains prudent commodity risk management and adequate liquidity, and generates FFO-to-debt above 12% and debt to EBITDA below 5x on a sustainable basis. To achieve this level of improvement with its current capital structure, we believe the company will have to grow its top line about 5% from pro forma levels (before cost savings) and achieve and maintain EBITDA margins near 11%. On the contrary, we could lower the ratings if earnings and cash flow fail to meet expectations, or if acquisitions stretch the balance sheet or liquidity. This could occur, for example, if sales stagnated and EBITDA margins fell below 8.5% with no prospects for improvement. We believe this would cause leverage to exceed 6x. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating Companies In The Global Commodity Chemicals Industry, Sept. 19, 2012 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List New Ratings Pinnacle Operating Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- (prelim) $350M 7-year senior sec 1st-lien term loan B (prelim) Recovery rating 4 (prelim) $150M 7.5-year senior sec 2nd-lien term loan CCC+ (prelim) Recovery rating 6 (prelim)