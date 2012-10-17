Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (ABG) and its debt-issuing subsidiary
Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC (ABC) at 'B+' with a Positive Rating Outlook.
Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed the senior secured ratings and senior
unsecured ratings at 'BB+/RR1' and 'B+/RR4', respectively.
The affirmations and Positive Outlook reflect the strength of ABG's dual brand
strategy, its leading position in the on-airport car rental market, successful
cost containment initiatives, stable leverage measured by net corporate debt to
adjusted EBITDA, and solid liquidity for the ratings.
Rating constraints continue to reflect the overall cyclicality in the car and
truck rental industry and the company's reliance on secured funding. Vehicle
backed and secured debt represented approximately 80.2% of ABG's total debt as
of June 30, 2012 compared to 74.6% one-year prior, as the company has undertaken
additional debt to fund seasonal fleet needs. Fitch would view an increase in
the proportion of unsecured debt positively, as it would add to the company's
funding flexibility.
Operating performance continues to improve, and the company reported record
earnings for second quarter 2012 (2Q'12). Vehicle revenue grew 4% during the
first six months of 2012 (6M'12) year over year as a result of 6% growth in
rental days, when excluding effects of the Avis Europe (AE) acquisition.
Adjusted EBITDA for 2Q'12 continued to benefit from strong used vehicle sale
gains, albeit at lower levels compared to historical highs experienced in 2011.
Fitch believes ABG is on track for strong performance for the full year 2012 due
to the inclusion of results from AE, with revenues and adjusted EBITDA expected
to increase meaningfully.
Fitch considers ABG's overall liquidity profile as strong, given increased
EBITDA and operating cash generation, and improved access to the capital
markets. Over the last two years, ABG expanded borrowing capacity on its vehicle
conduit facilities and corporate revolver, which are believed to be sufficient
to fund the business throughout the seasonal peak period. As of June 30, 2012,
the company had $454 million of unrestricted cash, $1.3 billion of availability
under its vehicle-backed facilities and $409 million of availability under its
corporate revolver. Fitch believes ABG has more than sufficient liquidity to
meet upcoming corporate debt maturities.
ABG's leverage, as measured by net corporate debt to adjusted EBITDA, net of
unrestricted balance sheet debt, was 3.55x at June 30, 2012, on a trailing
12-month (TTM) basis, which is consistent with 3.54x at June 30, 2011. Leverage
continues to benefit from strong used car residual values during 2012, though
Fitch believes rental volume growth and improved operating leverage is expected
to offset some normalization of vehicle gains over time.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions would be driven by ABG's ability to sustain improvements
in operating leverage and liquidity, maintain appropriate capitalization and
economic access to funding in the capital markets, and manage net leverage, as
measured by net corporate debt to adjusted EBITDA within the articulated 3.0x to
4.0x range in the longer term.
Conversely, negative rating actions could result from deteriorating global
economic conditions, which could yield meaningful declines in passenger travel
volumes, hurting revenue and EBITDA generation and pressuring leverage levels
and cushions on debt covenant ratios. A decline in ABG's competitive
positioning, as evidenced by reduced market share, could also yield negative
rating actions.
Fitch has affirmed following ratings:
Avis Budget Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'B+'.
Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'B+';
--Secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured debt at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'B+/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook remains Positive.