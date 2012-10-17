Oct 17 - Since early in the financial crisis, the U.S. government has
demonstrated its strong willingness to prop up the housing market, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "The U.S.
Government Shows No Signs Of Significantly Reducing Support For The Housing
Market." It began by placing the housing government-related entities (GREs)
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac under conservatorship in September 2008, bailing out
the biggest U.S. banks through the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), and
offering tax breaks for borrowers, and it continues with various efforts to keep
borrowing rates low and make housing affordable.
Although the consensus from Washington is that the government needs to take a
smaller role in the housing market, it hasn't made much progress toward a plan
for housing finance.
"Several factors are delaying the government from stepping away," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht. "Despite recent signs that
home prices are stabilizing in some areas, the housing market is still dealing
with an overhang of inventory, high nonperforming loan rates, and few
qualified new borrowers."
The U.S. government's ongoing financial and policy support of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac confirms our view that these entities play a critical role in
government policy. And the Fed's recent actions reinforce its support of the
economic recovery--which housing plays such an important role in. "Although
future policy changes could affect our ratings on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
we do not expect any substantial policy changes until a more sustainable
market recovery is in place," said Mr. Albrecht.