BRIEF-Hanmi Semiconductor to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
May 21 Moody's says telecom revenue from business services will be flat to lower as cable takes share (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
SEATTLE/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected a Justice Department request to suspend Seattle courtroom proceedings over President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries until an appeals court has fully reviewed it.
* Says co revises effective date for retirement of treasury shares to Feb. 16 from Feb. 15