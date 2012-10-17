(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Luxembourg-based materials-handling provider Dematic has a highly leveraged financial risk profile and weak business risk profile according to our criteria. -- Dematic has issued $275 million of payment-in-kind notes, after which we expect its fully-adjusted leverage to be at about 4.5x in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2013. -- We are affirming our 'B' rating on Dematic and assigning our 'CCC+' rating to the company's $275 million notes issue, with a recovery rating of '6'. -- The stable outlook reflects our base-case expectation that Dematic will maintain operating profitability (EBITDA) margins of 9%-10% in fiscal 2013. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based materials-handling provider Dematic S.A. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating to Dematic's $275 million payment-in-kind (PIK) notes. The notes were assigned a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the company's existing $300 million senior secured notes issued in April 2011 was affirmed at 'B'. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Dematic primarily reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. Dematic recently issued $275 million of PIK notes as part of a dividend recapitalization. Its issuance in April 2011 of $300 million senior secured notes for a similar dividend recapitalization led to a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of about 4.5x for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011. In the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2012, we expect Dematic to have deleveraged from the levels of initial dividend recapitalization. We expect the PIK notes will lead to fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage of about 4.5x in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2013. In anticipation of further leveraging by Dematic's major shareholder, we are maintaining our assessment of Dematic's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", and the issuance of PIK notes for a further dividend recapitalization is therefore already reflected in our ratings on Dematic. In the nine months to June 30, 2012, the continuing world economic recovery helped improve Dematic's operating performance slightly above our expectations. In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2012, Dematic reported sales growth of 20%, primarily supported by positive developments in North America. The operating profitability (EBITDA) margin reached 9.8% versus 9.0% year on year. On June 30, 2012, the order book stood at EUR485 million and provided visibility for about two quarters. We have increased the assumptions in our base-case scenario for fiscal 2012 and now include sales growth of about 20% in fiscal 2012 (versus 15% before). We have also increased our base-case assumption for Dematic's operating profitability in its fiscal 2012. For fiscal 2013, we expect operating profitability to remain at about 9%-10%, thanks to moderate revenue growth. We also expect Dematic to report positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) of EUR30 million-EUR40 million in fiscal 2013. Using our base-case operating assumptions and including the issuance of $275 million of PIK notes that Dematic plans to use for a dividend payment, we expect Dematic's leverage to decline only mildly to about 4.5x in fiscal 2013, while funds from operations (FFO) to debt should be about 15%. We understand that the PIK notes include covenants pertaining to dividend payments by Dematic, except for the dividend permissible under the documentation of the $300 million notes issued in 2011. As we understand, the documentation of the $300 million notes from 2011 permits a dividend payout ratio of up to 50%. Dematic's major risks continue to stem from the economic slowdown and rising raw materials prices, notably for steel. Dematic has a track record of passing on raw material prices to its customers. However, we still see this as a potential risk. The major constraint on the business risk profile is Dematic's historically weak profitability and considerable volatility, which has improved over the past two years. The business risk profile is also constrained by limited product diversity, high customer concentration compared with other peers' in the capital goods sector, a degree of cyclicality in the material handling market, project risk, and exposure to raw material price fluctuations. In our view, the business is supported by Dematic's solid market shares in the fragmented market for logistics products; a high share of stable and recurring service revenues; fairly stable, prime end-markets such as food, beverages, and supermarkets; low capital intensity in terms of capital expenditures and working capital; and moderate operating leverage. Dematic's majority shareholder is private equity firm Triton (not rated), since Triton acquired Dematic from Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+) in 2006. Liquidity We view Dematic's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The company's liquidity is supported by unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of EUR84 million as of June 30, 2012. Of this, we view EUR25 million as necessary to the ongoing operations. A further source of liquidity is the EUR25 million super-senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2016. Bank documentation on this RCF stipulates that it not be used to fund dividend payments. Financial flexibility is further supported by a super-senior EUR60 million guarantee line maturing in 2016 that can be used for letters of credit and general corporate purposes. Both the RCF and the guarantee line require the group to comply with an EBITDA covenant, and we view headroom under this covenant as significant. We expect FOCF in 2012 and thereafter to be positive and do not anticipate that it will constrain Dematic's financial flexibility. As of June 30, 2012, Dematic reported short-term financial liabilities of EUR7.6 million, including EUR3.4 million in interest payable. In view of existing cash, undrawn and committed lines, and expected positive FOCF in 2012, we consider these maturities to be safely covered. The largest maturity is the $300 million (EUR225 million) notes due in 2016. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the existing $300 million senior secured notes is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Dematic. The recovery rating on these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The '4' recovery rating is supported by Dematic's profitability, the relatively comprehensive security package, and the jurisdiction in Luxembourg. The recovery rating is constrained at '4' by the company's sizable debt, EUR25 million super-senior RCF, and relatively modest size. The senior secured notes benefit from a package of typical incurrence covenants that restrict, among other things, additional secured debt. Additional debt can be incurred only if the fixed-charge coverage ratio is at least 2.0x, and additional senior secured debt can be incurred only if the senior secured leverage ratio is less than 3.25x, with a carve-out of EUR20 million for additional debt. The documentation also includes restrictions on asset disposals, mergers, acquisitions, liens, and dividend payments. According to the intercreditor agreement, the obligations under the RCF, trade guarantee facility, and hedging obligations benefit from priority ahead of the senior secured notes in the event of any enforcement action. The issue rating on the new $275 million PIK notes is 'CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating on Dematic. The recovery rating on these notes is '6' indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The '6' recovery rating is constrained by the PIK notes' contractual and structural subordination in relation to the senior secured notes. The PIK notes documentation does not include any financial covenants. Additional debt can be incurred only if the fixed-charge coverage ratio is at least 2.0x and the consolidated leverage ratio is less than 4.6x, with a carve-out of EUR20 million for additional debt. The documentation also includes restrictions on asset disposals, mergers, acquisitions, liens, and dividend payments. Dematic is domiciled in Luxembourg and operates worldwide, with most of its assets located in the U.S., Germany, and Australia. We consider that any insolvency process incorporating multijurisdictional proceedings would likely have some negative effect on ultimate recoveries. In line with our criteria, to calculate recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In the case of Dematic, we believe that a default would most likely be triggered by a payment default in 2015 due to Dematic's inability to meet its interest payments. Our simulated default scenario assumes a decline in earnings primarily in the manufacturing equipment business segment. We assume that this decline would be caused by increased competitive pressures and a significant economic downturn that would force customers to delay improvements and upgrades to their materials-handling technology. As part of our default scenario, we assume that the group would fully utilize the EUR25 million RCF. Our simulated default scenario assumes Dematic would emerge from bankruptcy as a going concern, thanks to the group's relationships with some of its largest customers and its large installed base. Based on a market-multiple approach and peer comparison, we apply a stressed multiple of 5.0x to the stressed EBITDA, which gives a stressed-enterprise value at our hypothetical point of a default in 2015 of about EUR181 million. In order to determine recovery prospects, we deduct EUR32 million of priority obligations comprising enforcement costs, finance leases, and 50% of pension liabilities. This leaves a residual value of EUR150 million. From this we deduct EUR26 million of the super-senior RCF. The remaining value would be sufficient to cover 30%-50% of recovery prospects for senior secured notes. There would therefore be nothing left to cover the PIK notes; hence our recovery rating of '6', indicating negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Dematic will operate within credit measures commensurate for the 'B' long-term rating over the business cycle. The rating incorporates our anticipation of modest organic revenue growth, coupled with operating profitability margins (EBITDA) of 9%-10% over the medium term. We could lower the rating if Dematic reported lower operating results than we expect, if we saw headroom under financial covenants as limited, if higher-than-expected cash outflows led to negative FOCF, or additional debt-financed activities hampered liquidity or significantly weakened Dematic's credit measures. We would view a fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.0x-5.0x and FFO to debt exceeding 12% as consistent with the long-term rating. An upgrade appears unlikely at this stage, given the ownership structure, which we believe indicates a heightened risk of a very aggressive financial policy. This is particularly true in view of the fact that Dematic's owner has carried out two dividend recapitalizations within the past two years. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Dematic S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 4 4 New Rating Mirror PIK 1 S.A Subordinated* CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 *Guaranteed by Dematic S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)