OVERVIEW

-- We raised our ratings on all five "TN" raked certificate classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2003-IQ4, a U.S. CMBS transaction.

-- The collateral for the class "TN" raked certificates in the transaction consists of the $55.0 million subordinate B note in a $409.0 million fixed-rate mortgage whole loan.

-- The upgrades reflect our revaluation of the collateral, and a review of the loan structure and liquidity available to the class "TN" certificates in the transaction. The upgrades also considered the deleveraging of the whole loan balance and overall improved property performance. May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on all five "TN" classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2003-IQ4, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list). The upgrades follow our revaluation of the office building securing the fixed-rate subordinate B note that provides 100% of the cash flow for the class "TN" raked certificates in the transaction, and a review of the loan structure and available liquidity. The upgrades also considered the deleveraging of the whole-loan balance and overall improved property performance. Our adjusted valuation on the office property, using an 8.25% capitalization rate, yielded a stressed loan-to-value ratio of 44.2% on the whole-loan balance. The $55.0 million B note was originally in the Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Inc.'s series 2002-1290 transaction and these commercial mortgage pass-through certificates were subsequently exchanged for the class "TN" raked certificates in this transaction. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's operating statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, the year ended Dec. 31, 2010, the borrower's 2012 budgets, and the borrower's Feb. 1, 2012, rent roll. The borrower's 2012 budgets indicate an overall projected 29.1% increase in gross potential rent over 2011, primarily due to rent escalations for the largest tenant, AXA Equitable Life Insurance, which occupies 21.4% of the net rentable area, to $33.9 million in 2012 from $13.0 million in 2011. Our analysis considered the increase in base rent following the expiration of rent abatement periods for several tenants, including the largest tenant. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), reported a debt service coverage of 1.95x for year-end 2011. Occupancy was 94.3%, according to the Feb. 1, 2012, rent roll. As of the May 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral for the class "TN" raked certificates in the transaction consists of the $55.0 million, 6.59% fixed-rate subordinate B note that is part of the 1290 Avenue of the Americas fixed-rate mortgage whole loan totaling $409.0 million. The mortgage whole loan is secured by a 1.98 million-sq.-ft., 43-story class A office building in midtown Manhattan. The $354.0 million 6.85% fixed-rate senior A note is divided into five pari passu pieces: one $64.4 million note was included in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust 2003-TOP9, one $64.4 million note was included in Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2003-TOP10 and one $73.5 million note was included in Prudential Commercial Mortgage Trust 2003-PWR1. The remaining two notes totaling $151.7 million were included in Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Capital I Trust 2003-HQ2. The A note amortized based on a $2.7 million monthly principal and interest payment from August 2007 through January 2012, while the B note is interest-only. The loan matures on Jan. 7, 2013. According to the transaction documents, the rights of the B note to receive payments of interest, principal and other amounts are subordinate to the rights of the A note. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2003-IQ4

Rating Class To From TN-A AAA (sf) A+ (sf) TN-B AAA (sf) A (sf) TN-C AA+ (sf) A- (sf) TN-D A+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) TN-E BBB+ (sf) BBB- (sf) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)