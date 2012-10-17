UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its 'B' senior unsecured rating on W&T Offshore Inc.'s (W&T's) 8.5% senior notes due 2019 is unchanged after the company announced it will seek to add $250 million to the existing $600 million notes outstanding, bringing the total issue amount to $850 million. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on this debt to '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default, from '4' (see list). The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on W&T are unaffected. The oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company intends to use proceeds from the note add-on to repay outstanding indebtedness that the company recently incurred on its revolving credit facility to purchase the Gulf of Mexico assets from Newfield Exploration Co. (BBB-/Stable/--) for $208 million. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on W&T to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report. The ratings on Houston-based W&T reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on W&T incorporate the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry, geographic concentration in the high-risk offshore Gulf of Mexico, weak internal reserve replacement measures, and current softness in natural gas prices. Our ratings also reflect W&T's "adequate" liquidity, management's long operating history in the Gulf of Mexico, current healthy oil prices, and a well-balanced production mix between crude oil and natural gas. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST W&T Offshore Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised W&T Offshore Inc. $850 million senior notes B B Recovery rating 3 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.