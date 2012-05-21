BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
May 21 Moody's says Kaiser Aluminum's Ba3 corporate family rating not impacted by upsizing of notes issuance to $225 million (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.