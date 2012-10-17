Overview
-- We lowered our sovereign ratings on Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BBB+/A-2' and assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on Oct. 10,
2012.
-- We are lowering our long-term ratings on the three special-status
Spanish local and regional governments (LRGs) of The Basque Country, Navarre,
and Bizkaia to 'BBB+' from 'A'.
-- The long-term ratings remain two notches above our long-term rating on
Spain, based on our view of the LRGs' higher creditworthiness according to our
criteria.
-- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three LRGs
mainly reflect the negative outlook on the long-term rating on Spain.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB+' from
'A' its long-term issuer credit ratings on three Spanish special-status local
and regional governments (LRGs), the Autonomous Community of The Basque
Country (Basque Country), the Autonomous Community of Navarre (Navarre), and
the Historical Territory of Bizkaia (Bizkaia). We also lowered our short-term
rating on Bizkaia to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. The outlooks on the long-term ratings
on the three LRGs are negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow a similar action on the Kingdom of Spain on Oct. 10,
2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And
Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal).
We rate the special-status regions two notches above the long-term rating on
Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3).
According to our criteria, an LRG can be rated one notch higher than its
sovereign if we believe that it can maintain credit characteristics that are
more resilient than the sovereign's in a stress scenario, has a predictable
institutional framework, and displays high financial flexibility. An LRG in
the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) can be rated up to two
notches above its investment-grade sovereign under our criteria if the LRG
also has economic concentration ratios not higher than the range of 40% to
69%.
We continue to take the view that the Basque Country, Navarre, and Bizkaia
meet the abovementioned conditions and therefore we rate them two notches
higher than the long-term rating on the sovereign.
Specifically, we consider that their credit profiles are supported by, among
other factors, their unique institutional framework, high fiscal autonomy, and
highly export-oriented economies that we consider structurally stronger and
more resilient than Spain's.
Following the sovereign downgrade, we have lowered our assessment of the
institutional framework of Spain's special-status regions. This mainly
reflects our view that Spain's deteriorating credit quality lowers the
likelihood that special-status regions may benefit from central government
support. It also reflects our opinion that despite the three LRGs' structural
economic strength, the current economic environment will make it increasingly
difficult to balance revenues and expenditures, possibly leading to weaker
individual credit profiles, as is the case for normal-status regions.
We will review the combined impact that the change in our assessment of the
institutional framework score and the deteriorating economic conditions in
Spain may have on the indicative credit levels (ICL) of the three LRGs as we
gain access to relevant updated information about their budgetary execution
and economic performance. The ICL is not a rating but a means we use to assess
the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no
sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment
of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework where it
operates (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional
Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010).
Outlook
The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the Basque Country, Navarre,
and Bizkaia mirror that on Spain. The outlooks reflect the possibility that we
could lower our ratings on these special-status LRGs, should we further lower
our ratings on Spain.
Furthermore, we could downgrade any of these entities by one notch if we
considered that, despite continuing to meet our conditions to be rated above
the sovereign, their position in this regard had weakened. We could also
downgrade them by two notches (and apply a sovereign cap) if we considered
that they no longer met our conditions to be rated above the sovereign. This
could happen for example as a result of a worsening in their economic
situation vis-a-vis the rest of Spain, or a perception that their degree of
fiscal or financial independence was likely to diminish as a result of fiscal
underperformance or any other factor.
Conversely, we could revise the outlooks to stable if we revised the outlook
on Spain to stable and we continued to consider that these entities displayed
all the necessary characteristics to be rated two notches above the sovereign.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political
Risks; Outlook Negative, Oct. 10, 2012
-- Ratings On Spain's Navarre, Basque Country, And Bizkaia Lowered To 'A'
After Spain Downgrade; Outlooks Negative, May 4, 2012
-- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
The Basque Country (Autonomous Community of)
Navarre (Autonomous Community of)
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- A/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BBB+ A
Bizkaia (Historical Territory of)
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A/Negative/A-1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.