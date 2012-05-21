(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S.-based diversified industrial company Eaton Corp. announced that it will acquire electrical products manufacturer Cooper Industries PLC.

-- We are placing our 'A' ratings on Cooper Industries on CreditWatch with negative implications. We are also placing our 'A-1' short-term and commercial paper ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We would likely lower our corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings on Cooper by one notch at the deal's close. We will likely withdraw our corporate credit rating on Cooper Industries once the transaction closes. Rating Action On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Houston-based electrical products manufacturer Cooper Industries PLC on CreditWatch with negative implications. Both the 'A' corporate credit rating and the 'A' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes are on CreditWatch. We also placed our 'A-1' short-term and commercial paper (CP) ratings on Cooper on CreditWatch with negative implications. We expect that no CP issued by Cooper will be outstanding at the close of the deal. Rationale The rating action follows the announcement by 'A-' rated Eaton Corp. that it will acquire Cooper Industries for $11.8 billion using cash and equity in the newly combined company. The negative implications of the CreditWatch listings reflect our lower rating on Eaton Corp. and likely rating on the combined entity after the transaction. We expect that Cooper will complement Eaton's operations. However, the additional debt the combined entity will take on with the transaction will result in credit ratios more aligned with an 'A-' rating, one notch lower. The transaction is subject to approval by Cooper Industries shareholders and regulators. The companies expect the transaction to close by the fall of 2012. CreditWatch After the transaction, we will likely lower our ratings on Cooper's debt, which we expect Eaton to assume, by one notch to match our unsecured debt rating on Eaton Corp. We will likely withdraw our corporate credit rating and short-term debt ratings on Cooper when the transaction closes. Related Criteria And Research

To From Cooper Industries PLC Cooper Industries Ltd. Cooper U.S. Inc. Corporate credit rating A/Watch Neg/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Cooper U.S. Inc. Senior unsecured A/Watch Neg A Commercial paper A-1/Watch Neg A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)