Overview -- We believe that country risk for South African gold miner Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) has increased in light of continuing strike action in South Africa and the possible implications of increasing social tensions for the mining industry. -- We recently lowered our foreign currency rating on South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' to reflect the deterioration in the social and economic environment. The outlook remains negative. -- We are therefore placing on CreditWatch negative our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on GFI. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us lowering the ratings on GFI by one notch following our reassessment of GFI's business risk profile in light of the increased country risk. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on South African gold miner Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI). At the same time, we placed our 'A-3' short-term corporate credit rating on GFI on CreditWatch negative. In addition, we raised our long-term South Africa national scale rating on GFI to 'zaAA-' from 'zaA'. We affirmed our short-term South Africa national scale rating on GFI at 'zaA-1'. Finally, we placed our long- and short-term South Africa national scale ratings on GFI on CreditWatch negative. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects an increase in country risk for GFI in light of continuing strike action in South Africa, and the possible implications of increasing social tensions for the mining industry. The lowering of our foreign currency rating on South Africa to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' on Oct. 12, 2012, reflected this deterioration in the social and economic environment. (See "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The CreditWatch placement also reflects the rapid rise in GFI's unit cash cost, which we already consider to be comparatively high. The cash cost could increase further in the event of wage rises as part of the strike resolution, or general inflationary pressure. At this stage, the steep weakening of the South African rand currently offsets this inflationary pressure in part. On average in 2011, GFI's unit cash cost was $767 per ounce of gold, compared with the industry average of $600-$650 per ounce. The unit cash cost in the second quarter of 2012 was $855 per ounce. We are planning to reassess GFI's business risk profile in light of the increased country risk and the possible further increase in the company's cash cost. As a result of our reassessment, we could revise GFI's business risk profile downward to "fair" from "satisfactory." The CreditWatch placement signals a 50% probability that such a revision will trigger a one-notch downgrade of GFI to 'BB+'. We plan to meet with management to ascertain whether the company's modest financial policy can mitigate the increases in country risk and cash cost. This policy aims to maintain debt to EBITDA at less than 1x. The current strikes caused GFI to idle two out of four of its South African gold mines in September 2012. On Oct. 16, GFI gave the striking workers a final ultimatum before dismissal, after which most workers in Beatrix returned to work. In our view, the ultimate risk to GFI is from miners disregarding a recent agreement and starting strike action at GFI's South Deep gold mine, its flagship growth project in South Africa. This could result in GFI idling the South Deep mine and delaying its plan for expansion. GFI's South African operations contributed 36% of EBITDA and 49% of gold production in 2011. At this stage, we do not have any visibility on how long the strikes will last and, more importantly, on the nature of any future agreements between GFI and the unions. We view country risk for GFI as materially higher than for its North American peers. We understand that the company's exposure to non-OECD countries is not going to change materially over the coming years, as the company develops the South Deep mine in South Africa and conducts feasibility studies at the Chucapaca mine in Peru. On the other hand, the company has the ability to reduce country risk over the medium term by developing its Australian assets or its Arctic Platinum project in Finland. Financially speaking, GFI has low leverage and we forecast that profits and cash flows will remain strong, supported by prevailing high gold prices in the context of quantitative easing and global economic uncertainty. Under our base-case scenario, which assumes more prudent gold prices than current prices, we believe that GFI's funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be more than 40%-45% in 2013 and 2014, above the level that we consider commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our base case includes EBITDA of South African rand (ZAR) 15.0 billion in 2012, under the hypothetical assumption that the strikes spread to all four mines and last until the end of the year. This compares with EBITDA of ZAR20.0 billion in 2011 and ZAR9.5 billion in the first half of 2012. We assume that EBITDA falls to ZAR13.0 billion in 2013. We believe that GFI has some flexibility in terms of its future capital expenditure (capex), as it has not yet approved or funded any of its projects except for South Deep. That said, under our base-case scenario, we used the company's long-term production target as the reference for future capex. In our view, GFI will need to invest an additional ZAR6 billion-ZAR7 billion a year on top of maintenance capex of about ZAR5.0 billion-ZAR6.0 billion in order to fund all its projects. If approved, the higher level of capex would translate into substantial negative free operating cash flow in the coming years. Consequently, we do not exclude the possibility of GFI's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt surging to more than ZAR21 billion in the coming years, from ZAR12 billion at the end of 2011. The raising of the long-term South Africa national scale rating reflects our recent adjustment to our mapping guidance for the South African national credit rating scale. Liquidity We assess GFI's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity will be comfortably above 1.2x in 2013 and in 2014. Our assessment is supported by small debt maturities until 2016; substantial headroom under the current credit facilities; and the company's strategy to attract funds before initiating new projects. As of June 30, 2012, GFI had the following sizable liquidity sources: -- ZAR6.7 billion of cash, excluding cash of ZAR1 billion that we consider as tied to operations; -- Availability under committed credit lines of ZAR6.2 billion due 2016 and 2017; and -- Cash flow from operations under our base case of about ZAR17 billion by December 2013 and ZAR11 billion in 2014. We project the following uses of liquidity as of June 30, 2012: -- Capex of about ZAR12.0 billion-ZAR13.0 billion per year to execute projects in the pipeline. Assuming that spending on South Deep is not discretionary, the company may have some flexibility to reduce capex in 2014 to about ZAR9.5 billion if need be. -- ZAR1.7 billion of dividends per year, but we believe that the company could reduce these if need be. In our calculations, we did not factor in the company's ZAR1.5 billion fully available revolving credit facilities that will mature in the coming six months. Those facilities, provided by domestic banks, are likely to be extended. The company has substantial headroom under its maintenance covenants that specify net debt to EBITDA of 2.5x and EBITDA to interest of 5x. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the end of December, after meeting with management and gaining further insight into the company's ability to reduce its exposure to country risk; to execute the South Deep project according to current plans; and to maintain its internal policy of sustaining debt to EBITDA at less than 1x. There is a 50% probability that we could downgrade GFI to 'BB+' if we revise our assessment of its business risk profile to "fair" from "satisfactory." Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Mapping Guidance For South Africa National Credit Rating Scale Following Sovereign Downgrade, Oct. 15, 2012 -- South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative, Oct. 12, 2012 -- High Prices Mask A Difficult Future For Gold Miners, Sept. 11, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And Beyond, Jan. 16, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Gold Fields Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3 Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Ltd. Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From Gold Fields Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating South African National Scale zaAA-/Watch Neg/zaA-1 zaA/--/zaA-1 *Guaranteed by Gold Fields Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.