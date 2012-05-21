(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. restaurant operator Mastro's is refinancing its senior secured notes.

-- We are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating with a '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $102 million senior secured notes.

-- We are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. Rating Action On May 21, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B-' issue-level-rating with a '4' recovery rating to the proposed $102 million senior secured notes co-issued by Mastro's Restaurants LLC and RRG Finance Corp. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for an average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. Rationale Our ratings on Mastro's reflect our view of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable." The ratings also reflect our recent re-assessment of the liquidity profile for the company to "adequate" from "less than adequate." This improved liquidity resulted partially from better profitability, but also from about an $8 million equity contribution from the company's sponsor. The equity infusion allowed Mastro's to repay outstanding balances under the revolver and provides greater flexibility for future expansion plans. The proposed refinancing is essentially leverage neutral and we anticipate that credit measures will remain characteristic of the highly leveraged financial risk profile in the near term. Despite recent profitability gains, pro forma total debt to EBITDA remains elevated, at slightly over 10x at March 28, 2012, and pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest is only about 0.9x. We anticipate only modest improvement of these measures during 2012, mainly from EBITDA growth, because debt levels will continue to increase as a result of accruing interest on the company's seller notes, accruing dividends on the preferred equity, and higher lease commitments related to new restaurant openings. We view Mastro's business risk profile as vulnerable, reflecting risks we associate with its participation in the highly competitive upscale steak sector of the industry, small revenue and EBITDA base, and lack of geographic diversity. Strong sales performance during 2011 and year-to-date March 2012 bolstered EBITDA growth; still, given Mastro's small EBITDA base, its profitability is generally susceptible to commodity inflation and declining guest traffic. We anticipate a rebound in business travel and corporate spending will continue to propel operational gains in 2012. Our specific assumptions for the company include:

-- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent area during 2012 on strong same-stores sales gains in California, Chicago, and Las Vegas, offset to some extent by weaker performance in Arizona;

-- Modest EBITDA margin expansion due to sales leverage, offset by commodity inflation; and

-- Slightly negative free operating cash flows (FOCF) resulting from higher interest payments as well as higher capital spending to fund the opening of the Palm Desert location and the expansion of the Beverly Hills restaurant. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate. We anticipate the company will be able to withstand adverse market circumstances over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect coverage of uses by sources in excess of 1.2x or more over the next 12 months;

-- We also expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA;

-- We believe covenant compliance would also survive an unanticipated 15% drop in EBITDA; and

-- No near-term debt maturities. Following the equity infusion, the company repaid its outstanding borrowings under the revolver during the first quarter of 2012. Pro forma for the transaction, liquidity consists of about $11 million available under the $12 million revolver. We expect the company to be slightly FOCF negative during 2012. The proposed refinancing transaction extends maturity of the senior notes until 2017. The company is also in the process of extending its revolving credit facility until the end of 2016. Mastro's approximately $32 million seller note is not extended and is due in May 2014. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Mastro's, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the company's improving profitability and our expectations for modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the next 12 months. It also reflects our expectations that Mastro's will maintain adequate liquidity and modestly improve its credit measures. We could lower our ratings if increasing competition, a weak economic recovery, and decreasing customer spending lead to restrained profitability, resulting in deterioration of liquidity such that its sources would not be sufficient to cover its uses for the next 12 months. Although unlikely in the next 12 months, we could upgrade Mastro's if leverage declines to less than 6x, which would result from significant EBITDA growth, as we do not expect any debt reduction in the near future. Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Mastro's Restaurants LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Mastro's Restaurants LLC RRG Finance Corp. Senior Secured US$102 mil nts due 2017 B-

Recovery Rating 4 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Mastro's Restaurants LLC Senior Secured B-

Recovery Rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)