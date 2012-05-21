(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

May 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes from COMM 2004-RS1, a U.S. CMBS resecuritized real estate mortgage investment conduit (re-REMIC) transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. We subsequently withdrew our ratings on two interest-only classes, IO-1 and IO-2, based on our current criteria (see list). The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the underlying collateral using our global collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets criteria. The downgrades also reflect results of the largest obligor default test, part of the supplemental stress test. The largest obligor default test assesses the ability of a rated CDO of pooled structured finance liability tranche to withstand the default of a minimum number of the largest credit or obligor exposures within an asset pool, factoring in the underlying assets' credit quality. In addition, the downgrades reflect the transaction's exposure to underlying CMBS and CRE CDO collateral that have experienced negative rating actions. The downgraded collateral securities are from four transactions and total $189.6 million (75.6% of the total asset balance). The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test) in our analysis (for more information, see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). According to the May 3, 2012, trustee report, COMM 2004-RS1 was collateralized by 15 commercial mortgage-backed securities ($77.1 million, 30.7%) from 11 distinct transactions issued in either 2001 or 2004. The current assets also included six classes ($173.8 Million, 69.3%) of commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation from Marquee 2004-1 Ltd. (not rated). COMM 2004-RS1 has exposure to the following securities that Standard & Poor's has lowered the ratings or credit assessments:

-- Marquee 2004-1 Ltd. (classes A1 through A6; $173.8 million, 69.3%);

-- LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2004-C2 (class K; $6 million, 2.4%);

-- GE Commercial Mortgage Corp. series 2004-C3 (class H; $5 million, 2%); and

-- Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Inc. series 2004-3 (class H; $4.9 million, 1.9%).

RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Rating Class To From A BBB- (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg B-1 B- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg B-2 B- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg C CCC+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg D CCC (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg E CCC- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg F CCC- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg G CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFRIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE COMM 2004-RS1

Rating Class To From H CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg J CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg K CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg L CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg M CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg N CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED, REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE, AND WITHDRAWN COMM 2004-RS1

Rating Class To Interim From IO-1 NR AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg IO-2 NR AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg (New York Ratings Team)