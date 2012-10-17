Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Willis Group Holdings PLC (NYSE:WSH; BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected following the company's announcement of Dominic Casserley as CEO designate. Mr. Casserley is currently a senior partner with McKinsey & Company and has background in global financial services, including insurance. The company also announced the appointment of Steve Hearn, currently the Chairman and CEO of Willis Global, as Deputy CEO. The appointments will be effective Jan. 7, 2013, and the current CEO, Joe Plumeri, will stay on as non-executive chair of the board till July 2013. We will closely monitor any changes in strategy under the new CEO to determine if they will affect our view of the company's market position or its financial profile.