* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
Oct 17 Moody's affirms CareAlliance Health Services, SC A3 bond rating; outlook is revised to negative from stable
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.