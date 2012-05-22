(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - The pace of federal regulatory initiatives to control emissions accelerated over the past year, making it a particularly challenging one for all U.S. electric utilities, including cooperative utilities. The regulatory push comes on top of budget constraints arising from the weak economy that could limit these companies' financial flexibility.

Yet, except for its negative outlook for the merchant utilities sector, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report released today that it forecasts stable ratings over the next two years for cooperatives, public power utilities, and investor-owned utilities.

"We base this conclusion on our view that those who set rates for load-serving electric utilities will use rate adjustments to provide cost recovery and facilitate utilities' implementation of Environmental Protection Agency and state initiatives to control power plant emissions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Bodek in the report, entitled "Rate Adjustments Compensate For U.S.

Cooperative Utilities' Regulatory And Economic Risks." Cooperative utilities with rate-setting autonomy have shown they are willing to raise rates as needed to maintain their financial metrics. They did so during the recession, and credit quality stayed strong as a result. Similarly, rated generation and transmission cooperatives whose rates are governed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and state regulators have fared well. "Consequently, Standard & Poor's doesn't expect ratings in the cooperative utilities sector to move much during its two-year outlook horizon," Mr. Bodek added. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)