(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Veolia Environnement's (Veolia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The downgrade reflects the agency's view that Veolia's performance will continue to be negatively impacted by challenging business conditions in the medium term and consequently, that net-adjusted debt/EBITDAR is likely to remain in excess of 4.25x until 2014. This is despite Veolia's strategic plan to restructure and re-focus its business offerings to improve EBITDA margins as well as cost-cutting measures and disposals of EUR5bn intended to decrease net leverage. As at end-2011, net leverage was high at 5.26x and not commensurate with a 'A-' rating. In Fitch's view, Veolia's strategic plan will not fully offset the pressures on EBITDA margins in the medium term. In Q112, EBITDA margins fell to 11.5% from 12.4% in Q111. In particular, Fitch anticipates further contract erosion in the water division due to continued cut-backs by French local authorities. A number of principal contracts will be renewed or renegotiated over the next couple of years, which along with contracts settled in 2011, will take time to be renegotiated to previous levels. The waste division is expected to remain sensitive to high fuel costs, which although showed some signs of improvement in Q112, continue to be highly sensitive to the economic cycle. In the event of a softer economic environment, raw material prices are likely to fall. The margins of the energy division look set to be less volatile, assuming no material adverse weather effects and continued high energy prices, but Fitch emphasises the division's susceptibility to unfavourable commercial conditions, as evidenced more recently in Central and Eastern Europe, Spain and Italy. Since August 2011, Fitch has highlighted the importance of Veolia's ability to maintain EBITDA margins and the need for Veolia to deleverage towards 4x-4.25x. This was to provide the company with greater financial flexibility to weather adverse trading conditions. Whilst Veolia is targeting cost-cutting measures of EUR120m, increasing to EUR420m by 2015, and a EUR3bn reduction in net debt to EUR12bn by the end of 2013, Fitch forecasts net leverage will remain in excess of 4.5x in 2012 and 2013 and 4.25x in 2014. These are levels inconsistent with the previous 'A-' rating. Key risks to this deleveraging are delays in an economic recovery combined with the unsuccessful implementation of restructuring measures. There are also execution risks associated with the timing of the company's disposals and the proceeds raised, particularly in light of uncertain European markets and the size of disposals planned. To date, Veolia has generally exceeded its disposal and restructuring targets although previous restructuring measures have not resulted in the degree of streamlining and re-focusing of the business needed to fully protect the company's EBITDA generation. Veolia's strategic plan appears clearly defined. Its intention to reorganise and reduce the group's geographical coverage as well as focus on value-added product offerings appear to be healthy steps in helping to rationalise its cost base. However, whilst Veolia's plans to target growth areas, these also increase the group's exposure to the group's water division as well as emerging markets. In the short to medium term, these heighten the potential for more volatile earnings, particularly given the current difficulties in the water division but equally less-proven markets and increased business risk. At end-2011 the group had strong liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents cash of around EUR5.7bn were more than sufficient to cover short-term debt of around EUR4.5bn (including derivatives). In addition, the company had EUR4.2bn in undrawn credit lines. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 12 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)