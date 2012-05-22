(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of AMC Entertainment, Inc. (AMC) at 'B'. The Outlook remains Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. On May 20, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC Parent) announced it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd (Wanda). The transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion. The proposed acquisition will constitute a change of control under all of AMC's debt agreements. Under the credit agreement, the acquisition would trigger an event of default. Under the note indentures (senior unsecured and subordinated), the acquisition would require the company to make a 101% change of control offer. Wanda has provided AMC financing commitments to fund any potential change of control related debt redemptions, if needed. AMC may seek to fund any debt redemption with its own liquidity or market issuance. While change of control payments may be satisfied by financing provided by Wanda, Fitch believes, depending on the level of debt redemption, AMC would look to the credit markets to repay a portion or all of the Wanda loans. Fitch believes any permanent debt reduction would come from Wanda's intention to invest $500 million into AMC. Assuming the entire $500 million investment is dedicated towards debt reduction, Fitch would expect to maintain the current ratings and outlook. While the debt reduction would be a positive, Fitch believes leverage and interest coverage would remain weak for the ratings. The Outlook reflects the weak credit metrics (interest coverage, EBITDA margins and gross leverage), and the limited headroom within the current ratings. Improved operating performance that leads to stronger credit metrics over the next 18 to 24 months may lead to a Stable Outlook. If the upcoming movie slate and the recent theater portfolio actions are unable to stabilize and drive improved credit metrics, Fitch may downgrade the ratings one notch. Prior to close of the transaction Fitch will seek to understand more about Wanda's operating and financial strategy for AMC. Fitch will also seek more information regarding Wanda's financial condition, sources of funding and its operating and investing track record. Fitch may withdraw AMC's rating if we deem the level of disclosure related to Wanda to be insufficient to maintain a rating on AMC. Fitch views the transaction as a positive for the credit. Wanda is a strategic buyer and removes the private equity ownership exit overhang. RATING RATIONALE: --Fitch believes movie exhibition will continue to be a key promotion window for the movie studios' biggest/most profitable releases. --Fitch expects that attendance and box office revenues should be supported by the 2012 healthy film slate. --Fitch notes that concession revenues have grown in the low-to-mid single digits over the last few years. While Fitch does not anticipate a significant decline in concession per patron, Fitch remains cautious that high-margin concessions (which represent 28% of AMC's total revenues and carry 86% gross margins), may be vulnerable to reduced per-guest concession spending due to economic cyclical factors or a re-acceleration of commodity prices. --The ratings factor in the intermediate/long-term risks associated with increased competition from at-home entertainment media, limited control over revenue trends, the pressure on film distribution windows, increasing indirect competition from other distribution channels (such as VOD, the Internet and DVD), and high operating leverage (which could make theater operators free cash flow negative during periods of reduced attendance). --For the long term, Fitch continues to expect that the movie exhibitor industry will be challenged in growing attendance and any potential attendance declines will offset some of the growth in average ticket prices. --In addition, AMC and its peers rely on the quality, quantity, and timing of movie product, all factors out of management's control. LIQUIDITY As of May 20, 2012, liquidity included $272.3 million in cash at AMC. As of Dec. 29, 2011, AMC had full availability under its $192.5 million secured credit facility due 2015. The secured credit agreement contains a secured leverage covenant of 3.25x, which is calculated on a net basis. Fitch does not believe the company is at risk of breaching this covenant. Current amortization on the AMC term loan is $8 million annually. AMC's next significant maturities include $140 million in subordinated notes due 2014, approximately $470 million in term loans due 2016, $300 million term loans due 2018, $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2019 and $600 million in subordinated notes due 2020. Fitch calculated free cash flow (FCF) for the latest 12 months (LTM) was a negative $1.2 million. Fitch expects FCF to be approximately $0 to $25 million for the fiscal years ended 2012 and 2013. As of Dec. 29, 2011, Fitch calculated interest coverage is 1.5x. Including the NCM distribution in LTM EBITDA, interest coverage is 1.7x. LEVERAGE As of Dec. 29, 2011, Fitch calculates lease adjusted gross leverage at 6.7x, unadjusted gross leverage at 9.3x and, if the NCM dividend is included in EBITDA, unadjusted gross leverage is at 8.4x. Fitch expects unadjusted gross leverage to remain above 7.5x over the next two fiscal year-end periods. RECOVERY RATINGS AMC's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of the company and, hence, recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation. Fitch estimates an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.2 billion using a 5 times (x) multiple and including an estimate for AMC's 16% stake in National CineMedia LLC (NCM) of approximately $190 million. Based on this enterprise valuation, overall recovery for total debt is approximately 50% (this is before any administrative claims). The 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the company's secured bank facilities reflects Fitch's belief that 91% - 100% expected recovery is reasonable. While Fitch does not assign Recovery Ratings for the company's operating lease obligations, it is assumed the company rejects only 30% of its remaining $2.6 billion in operating lease commitments due to their significance to the operations in a going-concern scenario and is liable for 15% of those rejected values (at a net present value). The 'RR5' Recovery Ratings for AMC's senior unsecured notes (equal in ranking to the rejected operating leases) reflect an expectation of 11%-30% recovery. Fitch assumes a nominal concession payment is made to the subordinate debt holders in order to secure their support of a reorganization plan. The 'CCC/RR6' rating for AMC's senior subordinated notes reflects Fitch's expectation for nominal recovery. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings AMC --IDR at 'B'; --Senior secured credit facilities at 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR5'; --Senior subordinated notes at 'CCC/RR6'. The Outlook is Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.