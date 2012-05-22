(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings believes the winding down of fiscal stimulus adds uncertainty to the direction of growth for U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), with some negative signs being evident in the preliminary first quarter GDP numbers. Contributing to this uncertainty, on the monetary policy front, the Federal Reserve's Operation Twist stimulus program is scheduled to end on June 30. Essentially, Operation Twist was intended to flatten the yield curve through the purchase of longer term treasury securities and simultaneous sale of shorter term treasuries, with the idea being to lower longer term rates and thereby stimulate consumer and investment demand. Prior to the twist, the Federal Reserve assumed two rounds of large-scale asset-buying: QE1, in which the U.S. government purchased a combined $1.7 billion in U.S. Treasury and government agency securities, and QE2, when the U.S. bought $600 billion in U.S. Treasuries. This mix of nonconventional monetary policies, including Operation Twist, may have added approximately 1% to GDP growth over the past 12 months, while rate policy may have produced a similar benefit, according to a study and simulation provided via a collaboration of Fitch Ratings and Oxford Economics. This implies that, absent the positive impact of monetary policy alone, the U.S. economy may have experienced little or no growth over the most recent period. We believe the current level of uncertainty surrounding growth of the U.S. economy results in higher risk generally, potentially affecting the creditworthiness of all U.S. sectors including corporates and structured finance. In addition, overseas companies that rely on the U.S. export market could be negatively affected. Consequently, we anticipate relatively limited rating upgrades within those sectors most closely tied to the U.S. economy, barring clear signs of sustainable economic growth. For more information on this topic, please see the report: "Gauging the Benefits, Costs and Sustainability of U.S. Stimulus," dated May 2, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)