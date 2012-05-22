(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Interlink Road Pty Limited's (Interlink) proposed new senior secured bank facilities 'A-(exp)' expected ratings with Stable Outlooks. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The facilities comprise an AUD432m tranche A due December 2015, an AUD288m tranche B due December 2016 and an AUD13m standby facility, also due December 2015. The new loans are expected to be used to fully repay Interlink's existing AUD510m term facility and AUD13m standby facility due in December 2012, upon which the existing ratings will be withdrawn. The existing facilities are rated 'A' with Stable Outlook. Interlink operates the mature M5 Motorway in Sydney, Australia under a concession agreement with the Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) agency of the New South Wales (NSW) government which will be extended to 2026. The 'A-(exp)' rating is supported by continued strong revenue performance of the mature M5 and consistent growth of road traffic since tolling commenced in August 1992. For the six months to 31 December 2011, toll revenue increased 3.1% y-o-y, primarily driven by a toll rate hike as average daily traffic (ADT) increased 0.7%. Of total ADT, car traffic increased 0.5% and truck traffic increased 2.3%. M5's continued importance as an integral link in Sydney's orbital road network providing a key linkage between the Sydney sea port and airport to the expanding warehousing and distribution infrastructure is a key driver of its strong revenue performance. Therefore, Fitch has assigned a "stronger" attribute for volume risk (equivalent to low volume risk). In addition, price risk is deemed to be "mid-range" due to tariff provisions in the concession. The new debt is a notch lower than the existing debt, reflecting incremental completion and traffic disruption risks arising from the proposed widening of the M5 as well as the medium-term impact on cash flows arising from the additional senior debt of about AUD210m which has resulted in lower coverage metrics. The widening is expected to take place over two years, from July 2012 under a fixed-price and fixed-time contract with Abigroup Contractors Pty Limited. Fitch notes the experience of Abigroup and of its parent company guarantor, Land Lease Corporation Limited as well as the expected contractual terms protecting Interlink in the case of cost or time overruns. Fitch's assessment of completion risk is 'mid-range'. The expected disruption to traffic arising from the widening works, combined with the increased interest costs due to the incremental debt have lowered projected debt service coverage (DSCR) in the medium term. Based on a planned amortisation schedule from 2017-2024, Fitch's base case projected minimum and average DSCR are 1.44x and 1.75x respectively), leaving a two-year debt free tail. Nevertheless, they are still consistent with ratios in 'A' category projects. Once the expansion is completed, the expected traffic ramp-up in combination with the 3.3 year concession extension should provide ample capacity to repay debt (adequate minimum project life cover ratio of around 2.1x in Fitch's base case). Overall, Fitch considers the debt service attribute to be 'mid-range'. As a result, the agency believes Interlink can delay its debt amortisation to 2017, compared with the previously assumed 2013. However, should amortisation not start by 2017, the ratings may be negatively affected. Interlink is exposed to refinancing risk on bullet maturities which are short-dated for infrastructure assets. In Fitch's global portfolio, these are unusual features for 'A' category rated road concessions but typical of Australian road projects. In addition, Interlink and its main sponsor Transurban Group (Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited rated 'A-'/Stable) have a track record of refinancing maturing facilities with adequate buffer before the due dates, supported by Transurban's strong bank relationships. Finally, cashflow sensitivity analysis shows that Interlink could absorb significantly increased debt pricing if necessary. Overall, Fitch has assessed Interlink's debt structure as 'mid-range'. Interlink's ratings would come under downward pressure in the event of a material delay or cost overrun in completion of the widening project (to the extent that these are not covered by the contractor). Furthermore, Fitch notes that the M5's resilience has not been tested by a major economic downturn in Australia (unlike other 'A' category road peers in Europe and North America) and that, should such a scenario occur, then Interlink may experience reduced cashflow due to the road's relatively small and concentrated nature. Additionally, access to finance under such a scenario may tighten significantly, driving up the cost of funding. A significant underperformance of traffic or reduced capacity in bank funding for infrastructure projects in the medium term or delays in commencement of debt amortisation could negatively impact the ratings. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 16 August 2011, and 'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges and Tunnels', dated 5 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels (New York Ratings Team)