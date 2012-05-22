(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Most major economies in Latin America are expected to grow at a more moderate pace in 2012, highlighting the ongoing impact of weakening external demand, risk aversion in the developed economies, and volatile commodity prices. Fitch Ratings expects sovereign credit profiles in the region to benefit from generally resilient growth performance and prudent policy making over the remainder of the year, even as tail risk scenarios linked to potential external shocks remain relevant. Decelerating growth in China, the absence of a vibrant U.S. recovery, and weakness in European demand are all contributing to a generally weaker export growth picture for Latin American economies. To a large extent, we factored this scenario into our 2012 credit outlook for sovereigns in the region. Year-to-date growth patterns in most countries are broadly consistent with our view coming into the year that regional economic growth would slow modestly from last year's 3.9% rate. However, Fitch notes that downside risks to growth forecasts are mounting due to recent events in the euro zone and the consequent increase in risk aversion. As expected, weaker exports in 2012 and the consequent spill over effects on domestic demand are weighing on growth. Still, among the largest Latin American economies such as Brazil and Mexico, external weakness is being countered by positive factors, such as strong foreign currency reserves, stable banking systems, and sufficient economic policy flexibility to initiate counter-cyclical measures. The 2011 slowdown, followed by more economic weakness so far in 2012, has prompted Brazilian authorities to ease monetary policy and initiate fiscal stimulus, likely pushing growth higher over the remainder of 2012, even though inflation remains above the midpoint of the target range of 4.5%+/-1%. The recent depreciation of the Brazilian real should help Brazil's export sector, offsetting some of the external demand softness. We expect Mexico's economy to remain relatively resilient this year, with annual growth of approximately 3.5%. While Mexico's outlook will be heavily influenced by still-sluggish U.S. growth, the country's credible policy framework, stronger international reserves, and modest inflation rate (3%+/-1% target) put the country in a good position to withstand external shocks. We see the outcome of July's presidential election as largely neutral for the sovereign credit. On the other hand, among the larger countries, Argentina will experience the sharpest slowdown owing to the growing government intervention in the economy and still high inflation. Tighter capital controls as well as erosion of investor confidence following the YPF nationalization will weigh on the country's growth prospects. Slowing but still reasonably good growth rates are projected for Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Panama, where sovereign credit profiles also remain well supported by solid economic fundamentals. Panama will likely be the strongest growing economy in the region in 2012 due to its strong investment cycle. Besides the ongoing impact of the debt crisis in the euro zone, evidence of decelerating growth in China, an important market for Latin American exporters, will continue to act as a drag on regional growth. Faster than anticipated Chinese growth (Fitch's base case is 8% growth) could add to the volatility in commodity prices and prove to be negative for several regional economies. In light of the ongoing focus on the capital position of the global banking system, we continue to see minimal contagion risk among major Latin American banks, which are benefiting from strong local deposit bases and better capitalization ratios than many of their developed market counterparts. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)