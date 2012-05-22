(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) recently reported fiscal 2012 revenues of $15.9 billion, and a $4.2 billion loss from continuing operations.

-- In addition, CSC identified numerous underperforming contracts and announced a $1 billion cost-reduction program.

-- We are affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating on CSC, and lowering our corporate credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and removing it from CreditWatch.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting uncertainty as to the timing and outcome of ongoing negotiations with the U.K. National Health Service, management execution risks related to cost reductions and organizational changes, and the potential impact of incremental or prolonged weakness in European economic conditions and CSC's federal sector. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term ratings on Falls Church, Va.-based Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 11, 2011. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term rating on the company. The outlook is negative. The downgrade reflects CSC's increased leverage following weak fiscal 2012 financial results, more extensive restructuring charges and organizational changes than we had incorporated into the prior rating, and the lack of near-term operating performance predictability. Rationale The ratings on CSC reflect the company's "adequate" business profile, supported by its diversified business and geographic mix and expected organizational and cost improvements. We believe CSC will maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile, incorporating solidly positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), "adequate" liquidity, and expected operating margin improvements. Our expectations over the outlook horizon incorporate: our assumptions for a low- to mid-single-digit revenue decline in fiscal 2013; an ongoing relationship with the U.K. National Health Service (NHS), even if contract negotiations experience additional delays; and leverage below 2.5x exiting fiscal 2013, with further reduction to the low-2.0x area in fiscal 2014. CSC is a global provider of technology services, including management consulting, systems integration, and IT systems and applications outsourcing across the federal and commercial markets. Ongoing NHS contract uncertainty and the identification of underperforming contracts (largely in CSC's managed services segment and public sector) led to restructuring charges and a material decline in operating performance over the past two quarters. We estimate fiscal 2012 EBITDA margins were about 10% (excluding NHS contract write-offs), as compared with historical annual margins consistently in excess of 14%. CSC's remedial actions include simplifying its organizational structure and a $1 billion reduction in costs over the next 12 to 18 months. Robust growth in new business bookings over the past three quarters is likely to bolster CSC's revenue base. However, the company will be challenged to successfully execute its restructuring actions amid highly competitive and evolving industry conditions. Given diminished near-term operating performance predictability, our current rating incorporates the expectation that CSC will sustain a 2% improvement in EBITDA margins in fiscal 2013 and beyond. CSC's intermediate financial profile reflects estimated adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the mid- to high-2x range for fiscal 2013. We expect a combination of EBITDA improvement and some debt reduction to result in leverage below 2.5x in fiscal 2013, with further reduction to the low-2.0x level in fiscal 2014. We also expect CSC to maintain moderate financial policies; the current rating does not incorporate material acquisitions or share repurchases. Liquidity The short-term rating on CSC is 'A-2'. We expect CSC to maintain adequate liquidity, supported by cash balances of $1 billion as of March 30, 2012, and solid cash-generation characteristics. Although CSC operates in highly competitive markets, we do not anticipate the competitive environment will materially affect the company's liquidity position in the near term. Liquidity is supported by an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in March 2015, including our expectation that CSC will maintain adequate covenant headroom. The approximately $1 billion of debt maturing in the first calendar quarter of 2013 is expected to be addressed through a mixture of cash (debt reduction) and refinancing. The company's approximately $125 million annual dividend payment is not likely to materially impact liquidity. Until its expiration in August 2013, CSC has additional flexibility from an agreement that gives the company the option to sell its credit-reporting business to Equifax Inc. for a price determined by appraisal. Finally, the current rating incorporates our expectation that resolution of the SEC's ongoing, formal civil investigation will not have a material impact on CSC's financial profile. Outlook The negative outlook reflects uncertainty as to the timing and outcome of ongoing negotiations with the NHS, the lack of near-term operating performance predictability, and the potential impact of incremental or prolonged weakness in European economic conditions and CSC's federal sector. In addition, our estimated fiscal 2012 leverage is somewhat high for the current rating, at about 2.7x. An outlook revision to stable depends on a signed NHS contract (with an expected reduced contract scope) and leverage in the low-2x area exiting fiscal 2014. Failure to execute a contract with NHS, or sustainably reduce leverage over the rating horizon could lead to lower ratings. Related Criteria And Research

