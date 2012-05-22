(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - The likelihood that a third longer-term refinancing operation
(LTRO) will be needed by certain banks in 'peripheral' eurozone countries is
increasing due to worries over eurozone sovereigns, limited deleveraging ability
and flat-to-negative deposit trends among other factors, Fitch Ratings says. The
timing of any further LTRO is uncertain, but is unlikely to be imminent without
a further significant shock, such as a Greek exit from the eurozone. If a third
LTRO is needed, we believe it will be provided. The first two 3-year LTROs
injected around EUR1tn into the European banking system and helped to ease
wholesale funding markets for non-peripheral European banks at the start of the
year. However, public issuance fell in April on rising concerns over the
eurozone. We believe funding markets will remain choppy for some time. Other
trends in countries that made the most use of the first two LTROs may not be
strong enough to help the banks escape the need for further ECB funding.
Deposits in the Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Greek and Irish banking sectors
are either steady or have been falling, preventing banks from tapping customers
for more funding. We believe banks will also struggle to achieve significant
deleveraging because so many are trying to offload assets and because the assets
they are trying to get rid of can be illiquid loans where there are some
concerns over valuations. We think French banks are the least likely among the
biggest users of the first two LTROs to need another round of funding from the
ECB. The French banks have been able to strengthen customer deposits, in part by
attracting money that had been deposited in money market funds.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)