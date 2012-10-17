Overview
-- We have completed our review of the ratings on U.S.-based movie
theater exhibitor AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. following Dalian Wanda Group
Co. Ltd. acquisition of the company on Aug. 30, 2012.
-- We are affirming our existing ratings on AMC, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating, and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with developing implications on May 21, 2012.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company
will maintain adequate liquidity and leverage below 9x over the intermediate
term, despite volatility in box office performance and modest maturities.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Kansas City, Mo.-based movie exhibitor AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.,
including the 'B' corporate credit rating, and removed the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with developing implications on May 21,
2012. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
We affirmed our existing ratings on AMC and removed all ratings from
CreditWatch as a result of our completed review of AMC's acquisition by Dalian
Wanda. The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that AMC will
continue to have a high tolerance for financial risk, leverage will remain
high, and the company's unadjusted EBITDA margin will remain lower than
peers'. We have not expressly attributed any credit support from parent
company Dalian Wanda, nor assumed any future dividend payout to Wanda. The
company's aggressive financial policy and high debt-to-EBITDA ratio underpin
our view of AMC's financial profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our
criteria). The company's business profile is "weak," given the mature and
volatile nature of the movie exhibition industry, the company's dependence on
box office performance, and its relatively low unadjusted EBITDA margin.
AMC, the No. 2 exhibitor in the U.S., based on screen count, owns, operates,
or holds interests in 338 theaters with 4,865 screens as of June 28, 2012. AMC
has the No. 1 or No. 2 market share in 15 of the top 25 U.S. markets, aiding
capacity utilization and profitability. However, the company's unadjusted
EBITDA margin, in the low to mid teens, is below average for the industry
because of high-cost leases, reflecting its heavy reliance on costly lease
financing in major urban and other markets. AMC's earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) margin, which is in the
low- to mid-30% area, is comparable with those of peers. Like other
exhibitors, the company is exposed to the risk of increased competition from
the proliferation of entertainment alternatives such as iTunes and Netflix. In
addition, we see the risk that longer-term performance could suffer from
studios releasing films to premium video-on-demand platforms within the
traditional theatrical release window. AMC has a number of money-losing
theaters, and we do not expect the company will be able to completely exit
these over the near term in an economic manner. Moreover, we expect adverse
structural trends in the industry could lead to more theaters becoming less
profitable, especially those with more than 24 screens.
Under our base-case scenario, for the company's fiscal year ending March 2013,
we expect revenue to decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate and
EBITDA to decline at a mid- to high-teens percent rate. The company faces
tough box office comparisons, especially in its fiscal fourth quarter ending
in March 2013, leading to our expectation of mid-single-digit percent declines
in attendance in fiscal-year 2013. Longer term, we expect attendance will
remain under pressure from competition from alternative forms of media. We
assume that the company will able to raise ticket prices modestly and that
average concession prices will increase at a low- to mid-single-digit percent
rate because of expanded offerings. However, we expect that lower attendance
levels and higher concession prices will lead to a decline in concession
volume. We expect the EBITDA margin to gradually decline to about 12% to 13%
by the end of fiscal-year 2013 as a result of lower capacity utilization and
an increase in sales of lower-margin concession offerings.
For the fiscal first quarter ended June 28, 2012, AMC's revenue was flat and
EBITDA increased by 4% over the prior-year period. Results were in line with
our expectations. EBITDA grew as a result of a 3% decline in film exhibition
costs and a 1% decline in other operating expenses. AMC has an ownership stake
in National CineMedia LLC (NCM) and receives dividends from the company, which
we include in our computation of EBITDA. For the 12 months ended June 28,
2012, the company's EBITDA margin was 14.5% up from 11.9% in the same period
last year because of strong box-office performance in the fourth quarter ended
March 29, 2012.
Fully adjusted leverage was high, at 7.5x for the 12 months ended June 28,
2012, down from 9.1x in the prior-year period because of EBITDA growth and
debt repayment. Adjusted leverage is in line with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of
5x and above that we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile,
per our criteria. For the same period, unadjusted EBITDA coverage of interest
also increased to 2.3x, from 1.6x. Under our base case, we expect fully
adjusted leverage could rise to the low- to mid-8x area over the next year, or
higher if the company pursues debt financed dividends or acquisitions.
Discretionary cash flow turned positive, at roughly 5% of EBITDA for the 12
months ended June 28, 2012, despite unfavorable working capital movements, due
to lower capital spending. Capital spending decreased to 34% of EBITDA from
50% a year ago because of fewer theater openings. We expect capital spending
to consume 40% to 50% of EBITDA in fiscal-year 2013 and 2014. The company
generated $17.4 million discretionary cash flow in the 12 months ended June
28, 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain around these levels in
fiscal-year 2013, unless the company pursues a more aggressive theater
expansion strategy and/or the box-office underperforms our expectations.
Discretionary cash flow could fluctuate from modestly positive to modestly
negative in fiscal-year 2013, depending on box office performance, because
interest expense and capital spending consumes nearly all of the company's
EBITDA.
Liquidity
In our opinion, AMC's liquidity is "adequate," supported by its cash balances
and access to an undrawn revolver. Our assessment of AMC's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months
to exceed uses by 1.2x or more, and that sources will be exceed uses over the
next 24 months.
-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 15% to 20% over the next 12 months.
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% to 20% drop in
EBITDA, in our view.
-- Because of the company's cash balances and its access to a currently
undrawn revolving credit facility, we believe it could absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks.
-- The company has solid relationships with its banks, in our assessment.
AMC's sources of liquidity as of June 28, 2012, consisted of $202 million in
cash balances, a $192.5 million undrawn revolving credit facility, and our
forecast for funds from operations of roughly $140 million to $160 million in
fiscal-year 2013 and 2014. The company's stake in NCM, a public company, was
valued at about $276 million as of Oct. 12, 2012, and could provide additional
liquidity. Uses of liquidity include about $110 million to $130 million of
capital spending in fiscal-year 2013 and $125 million to $150 million in
fiscal-year 2014 and modest working capital requirements. We expect
discretionary cash flow to remain positive by about $15 million to $30 million
in fiscal-year 2013 and only modestly positive in fiscal-year 2014. The
company has minimal amortization on its term loan. The company has elected to
redeem all of its 8% senior subordinated notes due in 2014. Its largest
maturities are in 2016.
The company has an adequate margin of compliance (56% EBITDA headroom as of
June 28, 2012) with its net senior secured leverage ratio covenant of 3.25x.
The senior debt leverage test contains no scheduled step-downs during the life
of the agreement. We expect the company to continue to maintain sufficient
headroom against this covenant over the next 12 to 18 months.
Recovery analysis
We rate AMC Entertainment Inc.'s senior secured credit facilities 'BB-' (two
notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a '1' recovery rating.
The '1' recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience very
high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the
company's senior unsecured notes 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit
rating) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating the likelihood of modest
(10% to 30%) recovery. We rate the company's senior subordinated notes 'CCC+'
(two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6',
indicating the likelihood of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.
(For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
AMC, published Feb. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect).
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will
maintain adequate liquidity and leverage will remain below 9x over the
intermediate term, despite volatility in box office performance and modest
maturities.
We could lower the rating if a decline in operating performance, shareholder
distributions, or aggressive theater expansion plans cause leverage to
increase, cash balances to dwindle, and the company to generate discretionary
cash flow deficits. More specifically, if EBITDA coverage of interest falls
below 1.3x or EBITDA headroom with covenants falls below 25%, we could lower
the rating. This could occur if revenue declines at a mid-single-digit percent
rate and the EBITDA margin contracts by 250 basis points.
Though we currently view the possibility as unlikely, we could raise the
rating if the company increases profitability, establishes consistent
discretionary cash flow generation, and uses its cash flow to reduce leverage
below 6.5x, in advance of its term loan maturing in 2016. This would entail a
commitment to a more conservative financial policy and likely an infusion of
equity from the parent company.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
To From
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
Marquee Holdings Inc.
AMC Entertainment Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Dev/--
AMC Entertainment Inc.
Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating* 1 1
Senior Unsecured B- B-/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating* 5 5
Subordinated CCC+ CCC+/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating* 6 6
Marquee Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC+/Watch Dev
Recovery Rating* 6 6
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially
changing in the future.