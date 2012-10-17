Overview -- We have completed our review of the ratings on U.S.-based movie theater exhibitor AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. following Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd. acquisition of the company on Aug. 30, 2012. -- We are affirming our existing ratings on AMC, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with developing implications on May 21, 2012. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and leverage below 9x over the intermediate term, despite volatility in box office performance and modest maturities. Rating Action On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Kansas City, Mo.-based movie exhibitor AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., including the 'B' corporate credit rating, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with developing implications on May 21, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale We affirmed our existing ratings on AMC and removed all ratings from CreditWatch as a result of our completed review of AMC's acquisition by Dalian Wanda. The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that AMC will continue to have a high tolerance for financial risk, leverage will remain high, and the company's unadjusted EBITDA margin will remain lower than peers'. We have not expressly attributed any credit support from parent company Dalian Wanda, nor assumed any future dividend payout to Wanda. The company's aggressive financial policy and high debt-to-EBITDA ratio underpin our view of AMC's financial profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria). The company's business profile is "weak," given the mature and volatile nature of the movie exhibition industry, the company's dependence on box office performance, and its relatively low unadjusted EBITDA margin. AMC, the No. 2 exhibitor in the U.S., based on screen count, owns, operates, or holds interests in 338 theaters with 4,865 screens as of June 28, 2012. AMC has the No. 1 or No. 2 market share in 15 of the top 25 U.S. markets, aiding capacity utilization and profitability. However, the company's unadjusted EBITDA margin, in the low to mid teens, is below average for the industry because of high-cost leases, reflecting its heavy reliance on costly lease financing in major urban and other markets. AMC's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) margin, which is in the low- to mid-30% area, is comparable with those of peers. Like other exhibitors, the company is exposed to the risk of increased competition from the proliferation of entertainment alternatives such as iTunes and Netflix. In addition, we see the risk that longer-term performance could suffer from studios releasing films to premium video-on-demand platforms within the traditional theatrical release window. AMC has a number of money-losing theaters, and we do not expect the company will be able to completely exit these over the near term in an economic manner. Moreover, we expect adverse structural trends in the industry could lead to more theaters becoming less profitable, especially those with more than 24 screens. Under our base-case scenario, for the company's fiscal year ending March 2013, we expect revenue to decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA to decline at a mid- to high-teens percent rate. The company faces tough box office comparisons, especially in its fiscal fourth quarter ending in March 2013, leading to our expectation of mid-single-digit percent declines in attendance in fiscal-year 2013. Longer term, we expect attendance will remain under pressure from competition from alternative forms of media. We assume that the company will able to raise ticket prices modestly and that average concession prices will increase at a low- to mid-single-digit percent rate because of expanded offerings. However, we expect that lower attendance levels and higher concession prices will lead to a decline in concession volume. We expect the EBITDA margin to gradually decline to about 12% to 13% by the end of fiscal-year 2013 as a result of lower capacity utilization and an increase in sales of lower-margin concession offerings. For the fiscal first quarter ended June 28, 2012, AMC's revenue was flat and EBITDA increased by 4% over the prior-year period. Results were in line with our expectations. EBITDA grew as a result of a 3% decline in film exhibition costs and a 1% decline in other operating expenses. AMC has an ownership stake in National CineMedia LLC (NCM) and receives dividends from the company, which we include in our computation of EBITDA. For the 12 months ended June 28, 2012, the company's EBITDA margin was 14.5% up from 11.9% in the same period last year because of strong box-office performance in the fourth quarter ended March 29, 2012. Fully adjusted leverage was high, at 7.5x for the 12 months ended June 28, 2012, down from 9.1x in the prior-year period because of EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Adjusted leverage is in line with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5x and above that we associate with a highly leveraged financial risk profile, per our criteria. For the same period, unadjusted EBITDA coverage of interest also increased to 2.3x, from 1.6x. Under our base case, we expect fully adjusted leverage could rise to the low- to mid-8x area over the next year, or higher if the company pursues debt financed dividends or acquisitions. Discretionary cash flow turned positive, at roughly 5% of EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 28, 2012, despite unfavorable working capital movements, due to lower capital spending. Capital spending decreased to 34% of EBITDA from 50% a year ago because of fewer theater openings. We expect capital spending to consume 40% to 50% of EBITDA in fiscal-year 2013 and 2014. The company generated $17.4 million discretionary cash flow in the 12 months ended June 28, 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain around these levels in fiscal-year 2013, unless the company pursues a more aggressive theater expansion strategy and/or the box-office underperforms our expectations. Discretionary cash flow could fluctuate from modestly positive to modestly negative in fiscal-year 2013, depending on box office performance, because interest expense and capital spending consumes nearly all of the company's EBITDA. Liquidity In our opinion, AMC's liquidity is "adequate," supported by its cash balances and access to an undrawn revolver. Our assessment of AMC's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more, and that sources will be exceed uses over the next 24 months. -- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% to 20% over the next 12 months. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- Because of the company's cash balances and its access to a currently undrawn revolving credit facility, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- The company has solid relationships with its banks, in our assessment. AMC's sources of liquidity as of June 28, 2012, consisted of $202 million in cash balances, a $192.5 million undrawn revolving credit facility, and our forecast for funds from operations of roughly $140 million to $160 million in fiscal-year 2013 and 2014. The company's stake in NCM, a public company, was valued at about $276 million as of Oct. 12, 2012, and could provide additional liquidity. Uses of liquidity include about $110 million to $130 million of capital spending in fiscal-year 2013 and $125 million to $150 million in fiscal-year 2014 and modest working capital requirements. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain positive by about $15 million to $30 million in fiscal-year 2013 and only modestly positive in fiscal-year 2014. The company has minimal amortization on its term loan. The company has elected to redeem all of its 8% senior subordinated notes due in 2014. Its largest maturities are in 2016. The company has an adequate margin of compliance (56% EBITDA headroom as of June 28, 2012) with its net senior secured leverage ratio covenant of 3.25x. The senior debt leverage test contains no scheduled step-downs during the life of the agreement. We expect the company to continue to maintain sufficient headroom against this covenant over the next 12 to 18 months. Recovery analysis We rate AMC Entertainment Inc.'s senior secured credit facilities 'BB-' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a '1' recovery rating. The '1' recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the company's senior unsecured notes 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating the likelihood of modest (10% to 30%) recovery. We rate the company's senior subordinated notes 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating the likelihood of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on AMC, published Feb. 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Outlook The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and leverage will remain below 9x over the intermediate term, despite volatility in box office performance and modest maturities. We could lower the rating if a decline in operating performance, shareholder distributions, or aggressive theater expansion plans cause leverage to increase, cash balances to dwindle, and the company to generate discretionary cash flow deficits. More specifically, if EBITDA coverage of interest falls below 1.3x or EBITDA headroom with covenants falls below 25%, we could lower the rating. This could occur if revenue declines at a mid-single-digit percent rate and the EBITDA margin contracts by 250 basis points. Though we currently view the possibility as unlikely, we could raise the rating if the company increases profitability, establishes consistent discretionary cash flow generation, and uses its cash flow to reduce leverage below 6.5x, in advance of its term loan maturing in 2016. This would entail a commitment to a more conservative financial policy and likely an infusion of equity from the parent company. *Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially changing in the future.