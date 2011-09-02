BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) initiates prepackaged Chapter 11
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreements
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hertz Global
Holdings Inc.'s (HTZ.N) (Hertz) Sept. 1, 2011, acquisition of unrated automotive
fleet lessor and manager Donlen Corp. will not affect its ratings or CreditWatch
listing on the company (B+/CW Neg/--). We placed our ratings on Hertz and its major
operating subsidiary, Hertz Corp., on CreditWatch with negative implications on May
9, 2011, when the company announced that it had made a new proposal to acquire
competitor Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) for a combination of cash and
stock currently valued at around $1.9 billion. Hertz acquired Donlen for $177
million in cash and the assumption of its $770 million fleet debt. While fleet
leasing and fleet management services would be a new business for car and
equipment renter Hertz, it has identified $20 million of synergies it could
achieve via the purchase, primarily fleet related--Donlen has been
consistently profitable since 2000.
Both Hertz and Avis Budget Group Inc., which has also bid for DTAG, continue
to await regulatory approval of any potential acquisition. However, on June
14, 2011, Avis Budget announced it had reached agreement to acquire U.K.-based
car renter Avis Europe PLC. We believe it's unlikely that Avis Budget will try
to purchase DTAG while the company is focused on completing and integrating
Avis Europe. We believe this would leave Hertz as the most likely company to
acquire DTAG--if indeed DTAG was ultimately purchased. Meanwhile, on Aug. 21,
2011, DTAG announced that it had sent a letter to both Hertz and Avis Budget
advising them of its intent to solicit their best and final proposals in early
October 2011.
We had previously indicated that if the proposed acquisition of DTAG by Hertz
is approved, we would evaluate Hertz's business risk and financial risk
profiles, pro forma for the DTAG acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch
listing. We could lower our ratings on Hertz if we believe the firm's
financial profile will weaken from the added acquisition debt. We could also
conclude that the stronger business profile, expected synergies, and better
operating environment offset the added debt burden, which could result in our
affirming Hertz's current ratings. We don't expect the Donlen acquisition to
materially affect either Hertz's business risk or financial risk profiles,
even if Hertz were to complete the DTAG acquisition.
Primary Credit Analyst: Betsy R Snyder, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7811;
betsy_snyder@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Lisa Jenkins, New York (1) 212-438-7697;
lisa_jenkins@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)
