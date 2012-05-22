(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions for Homeward Residential's (Homeward) U.S. Residential Servicer ratings as follows: --Primary Subprime servicer rating upgraded to 'RPS2-' from 'RPS3+'; Outlook Positive; --Primary Prime servicer rating affirmed at 'RPS2-'; Outlook Positive; --Primary Alt-A servicer rating affirmed at 'RPS2-'; Outlook Positive; --Primary Closed-end Second Lien servicer rating affirmed at 'RPS2-'; Outlook Positive; --Special Servicer rating affirmed at 'RSS2-'; Outlook Positive. The upgrade to the Subprime servicer rating, as well as the Positive Outlook placed on all ratings, reflects improvements in Homeward's governance and compliance structure, significant additions to its executive and senior management positions, and material changes to its default programs, which include the introduction of a single point of contact (SPOC) program. Fitch has determined that Homeward's subprime servicing performance is consistent with that of its other servicing product areas. The servicer also made changes to functions performed at offshore operations, shifting its specialized loss mitigation responsibilities from its captive site in India to its domestic operations. In addition, the servicer implemented increased risk management and internal control processes and procedures, continued material investments in infrastructure and technological enhancements, and increased training, staff development and retention programs throughout the servicing platform. These changes were the material considerations in upgrading the subprime servicer rating and issuing the Positive Outlook for all Homeward ratings. As many of these changes and improvements are relatively recent, Fitch will continue monitoring the platform to determine the impact of these overall changes and their effectiveness over time. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Homeward serviced 374,827 loans totaling $70.7 billion. This is further broken down as 55,860 prime loans totaling $10.8 billion, 127,463 Alt-A loans totaling $30 billion, 148,558 subprime loans totaling $24.3 billion, 11,899 second lien products totaling $495.8 million and 31,044 agency loans totaling $5.06 billion. In addition, the portfolio contained 13,691 special serviced loans totaling $3.05 million. Homeward continues to expand its servicing platform through mortgage servicing rights (MSR) acquisitions and indicated that they will also be utilizing their origination platform and seeking subservicing and special servicing opportunities. The servicer operates from offices located in Coppell, TX and Jacksonville, FL. In Feb. 2012, the servicer added a new office site located in Addison, TX that will house production facilities, additional call center operations and function as a back-up disaster recovery site. Additionally the company has a captive offshore location in Pune, India. The U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector remains on Negative Outlook. On Nov 4, 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Laidlaw Director +1-212-908-0251 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Diane Pendley Managing Director +1-212-908-0777 Committee Chairperson Roelof Slump Managing Director +1-212-908-1705 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 13, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers (New York Ratings Team)