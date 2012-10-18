(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct. 18 - Greece's economic problems marked the beginning of the European
sovereign debt crisis, but the resulting haven-seeking behavior of bond
investors has had profound consequences worldwide, according to a report
published yesterday on RatingsDirect.
Investors' search for security has driven U.S. electric utility bonds prices
so high that this industry now has some of the lowest borrowing costs in
history. The effect is not unlike the fabled butterfly in China flapping its
wings that somehow triggers unknown events that result in a tornado in West
Texas.
The report, titled "How A Butterfly In Greece Drove Down U.S. Electric Utility
Financing Costs," says that bond investors have pushed electric utility bond
spreads so low that the sector appears less risky than most. However, the
credit default swap market may not be so sanguine, perhaps reflecting our view
that this industry still faces significant difficulties. (Watch the related
CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Oct. 12, 2012.)
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)