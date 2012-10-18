(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on the city of
Indianapolis, IN's $50.1 million of thermal energy system first lien multi-mode
revenue refunding bonds, series 2008. Fitch does not rate the city's series
2010A and 2010B thermal energy system revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are limited obligations of the city of Indianapolis, secured by a
first lien on net revenues of Citizens Thermal Energy System (Citizens Thermal,
or the system).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
COST ADVANTAGE: The system provides regulated steam and chilled water services
to customers in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Customer contracts expire
before the final maturity of the system's outstanding debt. However, the
system's economies of scale provide a relative cost advantage over in-house
services that leads to strong customer retention and longer-term revenue
predictability.
MIXED FINANCIAL RESULTS: The system's consolidated cash flow metrics
strengthened in fiscal years 2010 and 2011. However, steam division sales were
short of 2010 projections, which slowed the progress and caused a modest
reversal of positive trends in fiscal 2012. Coverage of debt service was 1.69x
in fiscal 2011 by Fitch's calculation and is estimated at 1.54x in fiscal 2012
(unaudited) versus 2010 projections of 1.89x and 1.96x, respectively.
UNEVEN MARGIN CONTRIBUTIONS: While consolidated financials showed some
improvement in recent years, segment results remain uneven. The regulated steam
division contributed an average of two-thirds of total operating revenues over
the past five years. However, the division's net income averaged a negative $2.5
million, as the economic recession and warmer winter weather curbed sales. A
return to positive margins in fiscal 2014, as currently projected, is an
important measure of the system's timely ability to recapture all costs through
rates.
STABLE CUSTOMERS: The stable composition of largest customers and the system's
cost advantage mitigate a considerable amount of revenue concentration among top
payers and the limited term of many customer contracts relative to the system's
outstanding debt. The four largest steam and chilled water customers account for
70% of operating revenues.
SYSTEM GROWTH: Ongoing expansions of large, long-standing customers such as
Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI) and Indiana
University Health Partners (IU Health), as well as the addition of the new
Eskenazi Health facility in 2013, should buttress sales growth and ultimately
system cash flow.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
WEAKER THAN PROJECTED RESULTS: Negative net income for the steam division beyond
fiscal 2013 would suggest fundamentally inadequate rate relief and might lead to
negative rating action.
CREDIT PROFILE
WEAK STEAM SALES AFFECTING FINANCIAL METRICS
The system's financial metrics remain sufficient for the current rating.
However, financial improvement since fiscal 2009 is mixed and lags 2010
projections.
Fiscal 2009 debt service coverage fell to a low 1.36x, largely due to the
economic recession and warmer winter weather affecting steam sales. The November
2009 rate case (effective May 2010) brought some relief beginning in fiscal
2010. However, steam sales remained 2.7% and 4.5% below fiscal years 2010 and
2011 forecasts, respectively. Debt service coverage improved to 1.69x in fiscal
2011 by Fitch's calculation but was below 2010 projections of 1.89x for that
year.
Management estimates that debt service coverage will fall to 1.54x in fiscal
2012 (unaudited) for similar reasons. However, an improving area economy, fiscal
2014 rate relief, and additional steam and chilled water revenue principally
from the new Eskenazi Health facility expected online in fiscal 2014 bode well
for future financial results. Current projections of debt service coverage
through the fiscal 2017 planning period average 1.96x, including a high of 2.11x
in fiscal 2014.
Other financial metrics are adequate for the rating category and improved from
fiscal 2009. Cash on hand equaled 98 days in fiscal 2011, the ratio of equity to
capitalization equaled 30.9%, and the operating margin topped 10%. Substantially
all outstanding system debt amortizes relatively quickly (by 2026).
CUSTOMER GROWTH
The system's largest customers represent the overwhelming majority of system
revenues, and contract terms typically do not extend the life of the outstanding
bonds. However, the long-standing presence in the city of many of the customers
and the high cost of switching to in-house services mitigate these risks. Of
note, nearly all chilled water customer contracts were renewed over the past 20
years, and customer growth continues.
A JW Marriott Hotel complex opened in 2011, adding about $1 million to steam
revenues and $1.6 million to chilled water revenues. In addition, IUPUI and IU
Health have new and planned facilities that add to demand for steam and chilled
water resources. The new Eskenazi Health facility is expected to boost combined
revenues by $6.2 million annually beginning in fiscal 2014.
STEAM AND CHILLED WATER SERVICES
Citizens Thermal was acquired by the city of Indianapolis in 2000. The system
operates as a distinct unit of Citizens Energy Group, which is an executive
department of the city.
The system provides steam and chilled water services for heating and cooling to
businesses and residents in the city and surrounding areas. Steam division
assets consist mainly of the Perry K production plant and related distribution
equipment. Chilled water assets consist mainly of the West Street System and the
Indianapolis Campus Energy System.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)