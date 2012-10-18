(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on the city of Indianapolis, IN's $50.1 million of thermal energy system first lien multi-mode revenue refunding bonds, series 2008. Fitch does not rate the city's series 2010A and 2010B thermal energy system revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are limited obligations of the city of Indianapolis, secured by a first lien on net revenues of Citizens Thermal Energy System (Citizens Thermal, or the system). KEY RATING DRIVERS COST ADVANTAGE: The system provides regulated steam and chilled water services to customers in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Customer contracts expire before the final maturity of the system's outstanding debt. However, the system's economies of scale provide a relative cost advantage over in-house services that leads to strong customer retention and longer-term revenue predictability. MIXED FINANCIAL RESULTS: The system's consolidated cash flow metrics strengthened in fiscal years 2010 and 2011. However, steam division sales were short of 2010 projections, which slowed the progress and caused a modest reversal of positive trends in fiscal 2012. Coverage of debt service was 1.69x in fiscal 2011 by Fitch's calculation and is estimated at 1.54x in fiscal 2012 (unaudited) versus 2010 projections of 1.89x and 1.96x, respectively. UNEVEN MARGIN CONTRIBUTIONS: While consolidated financials showed some improvement in recent years, segment results remain uneven. The regulated steam division contributed an average of two-thirds of total operating revenues over the past five years. However, the division's net income averaged a negative $2.5 million, as the economic recession and warmer winter weather curbed sales. A return to positive margins in fiscal 2014, as currently projected, is an important measure of the system's timely ability to recapture all costs through rates. STABLE CUSTOMERS: The stable composition of largest customers and the system's cost advantage mitigate a considerable amount of revenue concentration among top payers and the limited term of many customer contracts relative to the system's outstanding debt. The four largest steam and chilled water customers account for 70% of operating revenues. SYSTEM GROWTH: Ongoing expansions of large, long-standing customers such as Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI) and Indiana University Health Partners (IU Health), as well as the addition of the new Eskenazi Health facility in 2013, should buttress sales growth and ultimately system cash flow. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION WEAKER THAN PROJECTED RESULTS: Negative net income for the steam division beyond fiscal 2013 would suggest fundamentally inadequate rate relief and might lead to negative rating action. CREDIT PROFILE WEAK STEAM SALES AFFECTING FINANCIAL METRICS The system's financial metrics remain sufficient for the current rating. However, financial improvement since fiscal 2009 is mixed and lags 2010 projections. Fiscal 2009 debt service coverage fell to a low 1.36x, largely due to the economic recession and warmer winter weather affecting steam sales. The November 2009 rate case (effective May 2010) brought some relief beginning in fiscal 2010. However, steam sales remained 2.7% and 4.5% below fiscal years 2010 and 2011 forecasts, respectively. Debt service coverage improved to 1.69x in fiscal 2011 by Fitch's calculation but was below 2010 projections of 1.89x for that year. Management estimates that debt service coverage will fall to 1.54x in fiscal 2012 (unaudited) for similar reasons. However, an improving area economy, fiscal 2014 rate relief, and additional steam and chilled water revenue principally from the new Eskenazi Health facility expected online in fiscal 2014 bode well for future financial results. Current projections of debt service coverage through the fiscal 2017 planning period average 1.96x, including a high of 2.11x in fiscal 2014. Other financial metrics are adequate for the rating category and improved from fiscal 2009. Cash on hand equaled 98 days in fiscal 2011, the ratio of equity to capitalization equaled 30.9%, and the operating margin topped 10%. Substantially all outstanding system debt amortizes relatively quickly (by 2026). CUSTOMER GROWTH The system's largest customers represent the overwhelming majority of system revenues, and contract terms typically do not extend the life of the outstanding bonds. However, the long-standing presence in the city of many of the customers and the high cost of switching to in-house services mitigate these risks. Of note, nearly all chilled water customer contracts were renewed over the past 20 years, and customer growth continues. A JW Marriott Hotel complex opened in 2011, adding about $1 million to steam revenues and $1.6 million to chilled water revenues. In addition, IUPUI and IU Health have new and planned facilities that add to demand for steam and chilled water resources. The new Eskenazi Health facility is expected to boost combined revenues by $6.2 million annually beginning in fiscal 2014. STEAM AND CHILLED WATER SERVICES Citizens Thermal was acquired by the city of Indianapolis in 2000. The system operates as a distinct unit of Citizens Energy Group, which is an executive department of the city. The system provides steam and chilled water services for heating and cooling to businesses and residents in the city and surrounding areas. Steam division assets consist mainly of the Perry K production plant and related distribution equipment. Chilled water assets consist mainly of the West Street System and the Indianapolis Campus Energy System. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)