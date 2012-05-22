(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings for Cooper Industries, Ltd,
Cooper U.S., Inc. and Cooper Industries plc (together 'Cooper') on Rating Watch
Negative. As announced yesterday, Cooper will be acquired by Eaton Corporation
(Eaton), for approximately $11.8 billion, not including debt.
Eaton will assume and guarantee Cooper's outstanding debt.
Fitch has also placed Eaton's ratings (IDR 'A-') on Rating Watch Negative. The
transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2012, subject to
regulatory approval. A full rating list follows at the end of this release.
The Negative Rating Watch reflects the material increase in leverage at the
combined company. Eaton plans to reduce leverage and return to stronger credit
metrics within two to three years of the acquisition. Eaton also plans to keep
discretionary spending for acquisitions and share repurchases at modest levels
in the near term while it integrates Cooper.
Fitch anticipates Cooper's long-term ratings could be downgraded by at least two
notches, to 'BBB+' from 'A', and short-term ratings could be downgraded to 'F2'
from 'F1', which would equalize them with Eaton's ratings. Fitch anticipates
Eaton's ratings could be downgraded by one notch, to 'BBB+' from 'A-', given
Eaton's high leverage immediately following the Cooper acquisition. As a result
of Eaton's plan to partly fund the acquisition with $5.1 billion of long term
debt, Fitch estimates Eaton's pro forma debt/EBITDA after acquiring Cooper will
be approximately 3.3x, compared to Cooper's debt/EBITDA of 1.6x at March 31,
2012. Eaton's debt/EBITDA at March 31, 2012 was 1.7x.
Future rating actions will depend on additional information to be provided with
respect to specific terms of the transaction and the organization of the
combined company. The combined company will be incorporated in Ireland where
Cooper is currently domiciled.
Eaton's 12-month pro forma free cash flow, including Cooper, was nearly $700
million at March 31, 2012. Free cash flow could improve during 2012 due to
operating improvements and the absence of one-time items including a $154
million contribution to a VEBA trust at Eaton and a $250 million asbestos
settlement payment at Cooper in 2011. Eaton's ability to reduce leverage after
the acquisition will also depend on sales and EBITDA growth which will be
subject to economic conditions in Eaton's end markets and the company's ability
to realize expected synergies from the Cooper acquisition.
The acquisition offers several benefits including complementary product
portfolios, cost synergies which Eaton estimates at $260 million annually within
four years, and annual cash management and tax benefits of approximately $160
million. Eaton and Cooper also expect to realize sales synergies. These benefits
will be offset by estimated acquisition integration costs totaling $200 through
2015.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Cooper Industries plc
--IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A'.
Cooper Industries, Ltd.
--IDR 'A'.
Cooper U.S., Inc.
--IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
The ratings affect approximately $1.4 billion of debt outstanding at March 31,
2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)