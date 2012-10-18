Oct 18 - The 2012 global corporate default tally remains at 61 after no
global corporate issuers defaulted this week, according to a report published
today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Global Corporate Default
Tally Stays At 61 Issuers So Far in 2012."
By region, 34 of the 61 defaulters were based in the U.S., 17 in the emerging
markets, seven in Europe, and three in the other developed region (Australia,
Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, the 2011 total (through
October 17) was 35, with 24 issuers based in the U.S., three in the emerging
markets, three in Europe, and five in the other developed region.
So far this year, bankruptcy filings accounted for 18 defaults, missed
payments accounted for 15, distressed exchanges accounted for 12, and 10 were
confidential. The remaining six entities defaulted for various other reasons
(see table 2). In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or
principal payments, and 13 defaulted because of bankruptcy filings--both of
which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed
exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults
in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing
on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking
license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver,
and two were confidential.
